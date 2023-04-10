Valitor to Present on the Potential for its Multivalent Polymer Technology to Expand the Therapeutic Index of Oncology Agents at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

BERKELEY, Calif., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valitor, a biotechnology company engineering better medicines to conquer drug limitations, today announced that data reviewing the therapeutic potential of its Multivalent Polymer (MVP) technology in oncology has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 14-19, 2023 in Orlando, FL.



Title: A novel platform for protein engineering and modification to expand the therapeutic index of anti-tumor therapeutics Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Antibody Drug Conjugates Session Date & Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Poster Section 14 Abstract Number: 1525 Summary: Data demonstrate that MVP-based therapeutics can be engineered to provide specific enhancements to established anti-tumor mechanisms. Examples include modulating drug potency, improving tumor cell avidity, and enhancing in vivo stability. Thus, the MVP platform represents a compelling new tool for designing superior protein-based therapies, including ADC-like targeted delivery of high-DAR cytotoxic agents.

The full abstract is available on the AACR Online Itinerary Planner.



About the MVP Technology

Valitor’s Multivalent Polymer (MVP) technology platform originated at U.C. Berkeley. The MVP platform is based on proprietary multi-valent biopolymers that are coupled with bioactive molecules. The biopolymers and bioactive molecules are interchangeable, which enables Valitor to assemble novel macromolecular entities that are engineered to overcome a multitude of specific drug design challenges for their target indications. Unlike other methods of drug modification that are designed to modify individual drug properties, Valitor’s novel approach allows for independent control of multiple drug attributes, including pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic properties, improved target engagement/tissue localization, therapeutic durability, and improved safety. In research studies, Valitor’s novel compounds have shown >1,000-fold increases in potency, up to 10-fold increases in tissue retention, and excellent preclinical safety.

About Valitor

Valitor is conquering limitations of established drug targets by leveraging its multi-valent biopolymer technology to maximize benefits for patients. The company is engineering disruptive medicines that optimize how and where disease mechanisms are targeted to produce the most significant clinical impact. Valitor is initially focused on improving patient outcomes in ophthalmology and vision-threatening diseases. The company has won numerous awards and grants, including from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Eye Institute (NEI), National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS), among others. Valitor is based at the Bakar BioEnginuity Hub at U.C. Berkeley. For more information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.valitorbio.com/ or follow its LinkedIn page.

