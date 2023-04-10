Steam Autoclave Market to Hit USD 6.10 Billion By 2031, Because of the Rising Prevalence of Hospital Acquired Diseases, says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the global steam autoclave market is estimated to hit US$ 6.10 billion by 2030, with a revenue CAGR of 8.60%. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of hospital acquired diseases will drive market revenue growth.

Government regulations mandating the use of sterilization equipment in healthcare and food processing industries will drive demand for steam autoclave.

North America dominates the global steam autoclave market.

Steam Autoclave Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 2.92 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 6.1 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product Type, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The growth in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections will drive the revenue growth of steam autoclave market. Furthermore, increased demand for sterilization equipment, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and the growing demand for portable autoclaves are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, the increasing number of hospitals and healthcare institutions in emerging nations, and government regulations mandating the use of sterilization equipment in specialized industries are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global steam autoclave market from four perspectives: Product Type, End User, and Region.

Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the global steam autoclave market is segmented into tabletop autoclaves, vertical steam autoclaves, horizontal steam autoclaves, and others. The vertical steam autoclaves segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of they are commonly used in research and laboratory settings, and are less expensive to operate, requiring less energy to heat up and maintain the temperature.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global steam autoclave market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research and academic institutes. The hospitals and clinics segment dominates the market because hospitals have strict sterilization standards to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and steam autoclaves are considered the most effective and reliable method for sterilization.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global steam autoclave market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global steam autoclave market with the largest revenue share of the market. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, the requirement for effective infection control measures, the growing use of sterilization equipment in various industries, and the growing number of hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities in this region are responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global steam autoclave market are:

Tuttnauer

TESALYS Group

Astell Scientific

Belimed Deutschland GmbH

BMM Weston Ltd.

Celitron Medical Technologies

Getinge Infection Control AB

Matachana

Eryigit A.S.

LTE Scientific Ltd.

The market for steam autoclave is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies. To enhance their market position, major competitors engage in technological advancements, R&D, and mergers and acquisitions.

Recent developments:

LTE Scientific introduced the Touchclave-V series of lab autoclaves in February 2023, providing a practical option that can handle the majority of laboratory applications. The three variants have simple design and are available in two basic sizes with capacities of 50 and 80 liters. All operate between 115 and 134 ° C., with the V+ Dry offering a wider range of 105 to 134° C and generating steam using an in-chamber heater.

Astell Scientific introduced eight new steam autoclave units in November 2021. Moreover, Astell Scientific introduced the AstellBio Sink, a model equipped with a Thermal Effluent Decontamination System that sterilizes objects washed into the sink before they are released into sewers.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities Regulatory Scenario GLOBAL STEAM AUTOCLAVE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Tabletop Autoclaves Vertical Steam Autoclaves Horizontal Steam Autoclaves Others GLOBAL STEAM AUTOCLAVE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals and Clinics Healthcare Companies Research and Academic Institutes

STEAM AUTOCLAVE MARKET TOC

