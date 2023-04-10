Xalles Acquires Appy Perks to Enhance Consumer Shopping Experiences

Appy Perks Enables SMBs to Offer a Fun Shopping Experience to Improve Loyalty and Increase Sales

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, today announced that it has executed an acquisition agreement with Nevada-based Appy Perks, Inc. (“Appy Perks”) and completed the transaction to become a wholly owned subsidiary under Xalles Financial Services Inc.

Appy Perks will utilize gamification to generate new and ongoing customer interest for local businesses. The introductory game is a Perks wheel where users can spin for free & discounted Perks offered by local businesses. Appy will introduce its program to SMBs through a cost-effective subscription program. Each business subscriber will have access to its own business portal which includes analytics designed around the Perks program.

Businesses will also have the ability to create special Perks wheels for Birthdays, Veterans, and Current College Students. These special Perks can only be viewed by users who qualify for the special Perks wheels. Appy Perks utilizes GPS and location services so only local businesses will display based on the location of the user.

Appy Perks is led by David Avne, a US Air Force veteran. David, who has been involved in eCommerce for over 25 years, has experience building and exiting from several companies including founding a company that created the Interactive Aircraft Budget Analyzer products, and developing an Internet Content Program which helped PowerNet Online in the recruitment of over 100,000 new members in its first month. David was also a past licensed stockbroker for Edward Jones Investments and Charles Schwab.

David Avne, President of Appy Perks, commented, “We are very excited about being a part of the Xalles family. Xalles is building a powerhouse of companies within its corporate walls that will work together and create multiple business solutions for SMBs globally. Appy Perks will soon introduce its simple customer retention program to the many millions of SMBs. This will give a door-in for Xalles to introduce its other complementary products and services such as AI and payments to the SMB marketplace.”

“We are pleased to announce that Appy Perks is joining the Xalles Financial Services group,” commented Xalles Holdings CEO Thomas Nash. He continued, “This is a strategic acquisition for Xalles that complements the work being done in existing subsidiaries of the Global Savings Network and the Loyalty Superstore.”

Appy Perks’ mission is to become the market leader in gamified customer incentives by creating a fun, user friendly and cost-effective option for local business to reach new & existing customers.

Appy Perks was previously a participant in the Xalles Studio. This acquisition agreement has been executed and the successful closing event has been completed and was effective as of April 7, 2023.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain and other technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: Xalles.com .

About Appy Perks

Appy Perks is a software as a service company (SaaS) that will offer business rewards and incentives targeted to mobile users (IOS & Android) through a proprietary native app. Users will have the opportunity to download the app for free through the App Store and Google Play. After the initial introduction of the Appy Perks program to businesses, their plans are to continue to develop unique and fun games geared towards customer retention which will also include robust analytics to assist SMBs in customer retention. Multiple subscription programs will be introduced to offer businesses varying degrees of games and analytics. For more information visit: appyperks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at Sec.gov and in OTC Markets at Otcmarkets.com