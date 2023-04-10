America’s Car-Mart Named to America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek

ROGERS, Ark., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) has been named to Newsweek’s “Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023” list. Car-Mart is one of 700 companies across 23 industries earning this distinction. The ranking is a listing of top companies who were chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust.

“For over four decades, America’s Car-Mart has been a trusted leader in our industry, and we are honored to be recognized as one of the most trustworthy companies in America,” said Jeff Williams, Chief Executive Officer. “In any business, there’s no higher honor than to earn the trust of our customers. This only happens with a culture of integrity and our enduring commitment to doing the right thing.



“We are incredibly grateful to our associates who go to work every day to serve our customers with integrity and compassion,” Williams continued.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America. As a used car company serving customers who depend on us for their transportation needs, our customers put their trust in us to treat them fairly and with respect and compassion,” added Doug Campbell, President. “At America’s Car-Mart, we’re all about helping people. And our associates deliver on our company’s vision and values with each and every customer.”

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek, in collaboration with market research partner Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data. For the second consecutive year, they conducted an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on the three main pillars of trust including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study. For more information about Newsweek’s list, go to Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023.

About America’s Car-Mart

