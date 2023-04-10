Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Report 2023: Increasing Population and Consequent Rise in Food Demand Drives Growth

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Infusion Therapy Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home infusion therapy market grew from $24.99 billion in 2022 to $27.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The home infusion therapy market is expected to grow to $40.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Major players in the home infusion therapy market are B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Fresenius Kabi, Option Care Health Inc., CareCentrix Inc., Caesarea Medical Electronics, JMS Co.Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medica, Optum Inc., CVS Health, KabaFusion, PromptCare, and Nipro Corporation.

The home infusion therapy market includes revenues earned by entities anti-emetics, catheter maintenance, chemotherapy, hydration, immune globulin therapy, and inotropic therapies. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Home infusion therapy is a process of subcutaneous or intravenous administration of biologicals or drugs to a person at home. Patients can receive medications through catheters or needles, directly into their veins or under their skin. The home infusion therapy are used to treat individuals at home.



North America was the largest region in the home infusion therapy market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the home infusion therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in home infusion therapy are infusion pumps, intravenous sets, IV cannulas, and needleless connectors. Home infusion pumps are medical devices that deliver medicine into the patient's body in specific, controlled amounts. It controls the rate of replacement fluid infused into the blood outflow line or the blood inflow line.

The different administrations include intramuscular, subcutaneously, and epidural that are used in numerous applications such as total parenteral nutrition, anti-infective therapy, enteral nutrition, hydration therapy, chemotherapy, IVIg or specialty pharmaceuticals, and other applications. The several end users include patients, nurses, hospitals, and others.



The increasing population and consequent rise in food demand are expected to propel the growth of the home infusion therapy market moving forward. Food refers to the substance consisting of protein, carbohydrates, fat, and other nutrients that are used in the body of an organism for sustaining growth and vital processes and furnishing energy. Food is the essential factor for the patients undergoing home infusion therapy, and the increasing population led to an increase in the number of aged people who require home infusion therapy.

For instance, according to United Nations data, the world's population has been expected to increase by 2 billion people in the next 30 years, from 7.7 billion currently to 9.7 billion in 2050. Moreover, according to Intechnopen data, a London-based journal website, the global demand for food has been expected to increase by 70% by 2050. Therefore, the increasing population and consequent rise in food demand will drive the growth of the home infusion therapy market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the home infusion therapy market. Major companies operating in the home infusion therapy sector are focused on partnerships to reinforce their position in the market.

For instance, in April 2022, CarepathRx, a US-based pharmacy, and medication management solutions, partnered with Mount Sinai Health System, a US-based hospital network. This partnership allows expanding patient access to home infusion therapies across the Mount Sinai Health System, encompassing its eight hospitals and ambulatory footprint.

The countries covered in the home infusion therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $27.93 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $40.52 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

1. Executive Summary



2. Home Infusion Therapy Market Characteristics



3. Home Infusion Therapy Market Trends And Strategies



4. Home Infusion Therapy Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Home Infusion Therapy Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Home Infusion Therapy Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Home Infusion Therapy Market



5. Home Infusion Therapy Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Home Infusion Therapy Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Home Infusion Therapy Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Home Infusion Therapy Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Infusion Pumps

Intravenous Sets

IV Cannulas

Needleless Connectors

6.2. Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, Segmentation By Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Intramuscular

Subcutaneously

Epidural

6.3. Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Total Parenteral Nutrition?

Anti-infective Therapy

Enteral Nutrition

Hydration Therapy

Chemotherapy

IVIg or Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

6.4. Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Patients

Nurse

Hospitals

Other End Users

7. Home Infusion Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

