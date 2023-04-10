Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil & Gas Market Report 2022-2032: Rising Safety and Security Standards Bolsters Adoption

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil & Gas Market 2022-2032 by Component, Operation, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global artificial intelligence (AI) in oil & gas market will reach $7,942.1 million by 2032, growing by 12.1% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the need to reduce production and maintenance cost, the rising demand for safety and security standards, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in oil & gas industry, and the high investments and fast innovation in AI implementation.

This 158-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global artificial intelligence (AI) in oil & gas market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global artificial intelligence (AI) in oil & gas market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Operation, Application, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hardware

Software & Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Based on Operation, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection

Production Planning

Material Movement

Field Services

Quality Control

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Component, Operation and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

Accenture PLC

C3.AI Inc.

China Petrochemical Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

FuGenX Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (USM Business Systems, Inc.)

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Google LLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Neudax

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Operation



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



7 Competitive Landscape

