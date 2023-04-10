Pet Food Packaging Market is Expected to Reach USD 17.01 Billion By 2030 with a CAGR of 5.76% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Food Packaging Market Overview

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “ Pet Food Packaging Market Research Report, by Animal Type, Region, Material Type, and Food Type - Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for Pet Food Packaging is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 5.76%. The reports anticipate the market acquiring a valuation of around USD 17.01 Billion by the end of 2030. As per the reports, the market was worth around USD 10.87 Billion in 2022.

Market Scope

Pet food packaging is the containers and materials utilized to store and package pet food products, including supplements, treats, wet food, and dry kibble. The packaging is developed to protect the pet food from environmental factors such as light, air, and moisture and to offer a convenient and safe way for pet owners to dispense, transport, and store the food for their pets. Pet food packaging is available in a range of forms, such as boxes, jars, cans, pouches, and bags, and may be made from materials such as metal, paper, plastic, or a combination of these materials. Packaging may include labeling and branding information, feeding instructions, nutritional information, and safety warnings. The global market for Pet Food Packaging has displayed massive development in recent times. The main aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the growing adoption of pets across the globe.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Pet Food Packaging includes players such as:

America packaging corporation

Amcor

Crown holdings

Mondi Group

Pro Ampac LLC

Sonoco products company

Constantia Flexibles

Berry Inc

Coveris Holdings

Ardagh Group

Among others.





Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 17.01 Billion CAGR 5.76% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material Type, Food Type, Animal Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of pets Innovation in packaging, and increasing disposable income of pet owners



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for Pet Food Packaging has displayed massive development in recent times. The main aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the growing adoption of pets across the globe. The packaging can efficiently dispense, transport, and store these products. Furthermore, pet owners are becoming more aware of the quality and safety of the pet food they buy, which is also predicted to positively influence the demand for high-quality, convenient, and safe packaging. Moreover, the market is evolving with the launch of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions that are biodegradable, recyclable, and made from renewable materials.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may impede the market's growth. The primary parameter restricting the market's growth is the packaging regulation by governments all around the globe, as pet owners have become more aware and stricter about the hazards offered by food packaging materials.



COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries, along with all industrial operations. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across most regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of most industrial operations, the Pet Food Packaging market experienced many sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the Plastic segment is anticipated to ensure the top spot across the global market for pet food packaging over the assessment period. The ease of handling and convenience offered while transporting are considered the main parameters supporting the segment's growth.

Among all the food types, the Wet Food segment is projected to secure the top spot across the global market for pet food packaging over the review period. It is usually packaged in containers such as trays, pouches, or cans to guarantee freshness, maintain flavor & texture, and prevent spoilage.

Among all the animal types, the Dogs segment is projected to hold the main spot across the global market for pet food packaging over the assessment period as they are the most popular kind of pets globally.



Regional Analysis

The global Pet Food Packaging market is analyzed across five major geographies: North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The MRFR analysis reports suggesting that the North American region is predicted to showcase the maximum expansion across the global market for Pet Food Packaging over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the large pet population along with the high demand for pet food & related products. The region has the US as the leading growth contributor. Pet owners are increasingly seeking high-quality, convenient, and safe packaging solutions for their pets' food and related products, which in turn is also predicted to impact the regional market's growth over the coming years.



Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry , by Market Research Future:

Returnable Packaging Market By Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood and Others), Product Type (Pallets, Crates, Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC), Dunnage, Drums & Barrels, Bottles and Others), End Use (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, and Consumer Goods) - Global Forecast till 2030

Plastic Rigid IBC Market Research Report, By Material (High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Others), Capacity (Up to 500 liters, 500 to 1000 liters, 1000 to 1500 liters, 1500 to 2000 liters, and above 2000 liters), End Use (Industrial Chemicals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Food & Beverages, Paints Inks Dyes, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) — Forecast till 2030

Temperature-Controlled Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market Research Report Information By Product (Shippers, Containers) Type (Active System, Passive System) Temperature Range (-20˚C to -10˚C, -10˚C to 10˚C, 10˚C to 20˚C, 20˚C and above) Payload Capacity (Up to 10L, 10L-20L, 20L- 40L, 40L to 150L, above 150L) Use (Single use, Reusable) Medication Type (Vaccine, Temperature Sensitive Pharmaceutical Drugs, Regenerative Medicine) Forecast 2030

