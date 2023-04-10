Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Cerner, Epic Systems, Allscripts Healthcare and Medical Information Technology

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global ambulatory electronic medical records market grew from $6.27 billion in 2022 to $6.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The ambulatory electronic medical records market is expected to grow to $9.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

Major players in the ambulatory electronic medical records market are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Medical Information Technology Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., General Electric Company, Athenahealth, MEDHOST, eClinicalWorks, NXGN Management LLC., Intersystems Corporation, CareCloud Inc., Cantata Health Solutions, Advanced Data Systems, and CureMD Healthcare.

The ambulatory electronic medical record includes revenues earned by entities by providing medical workflow management, scanned and captured patient records, medical billing services, integrated documentation and reporting. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Ambulatory electronic medical records refer to the electronic (digital) collection of medical information about a patient. An electronic medical record will include information about a patient's health history, such as diagnoses, medicines, tests, allergies, immunizations, and treatment plans. The ambulatory electronic medical records are used to collect outpatient medical information.



North America was the largest region in the ambulatory electronic medical records market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ambulatory electronic medical records market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of components in ambulatory electronic medical records are hardware, and software. Hardware refers to a collective term used to describe any of the physical components of an analog or digital computer. The different types of practices include large practices, small-to-medium-sized practices, and solo practices freestanding, that include various delivery modes such as cloud-based and on-premise.

The several applications include practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, and health analytics. The various end-users include hospital-owned ambulatory centres, and independent centres.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the ambulatory electronic medical records market going forward. Chronic diseases refer to conditions that last 1 year or more and require ongoing medical attention or limit activities of daily living or both. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is fuelling the growth of ambulatory healthcare services as it requires ambulatory electronic medical records for patient management. For instance, in 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency responsible for international public health data, the chronic disease prevalence increased by 57%. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of ambulatory electronic medical records.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in ambulatory electronic medical records. Major companies operating in the ambulatory electronic medical records sector is focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

In December 2022, CompuGroup Medical, a Germany-based e-health company, acquired eMDs for $240 million. Through this acquisition, CompuGroup will leverage eMDs ambulatory information systems and revenue cycle management. eMDs is a US-based electronic health record developer specialising in ambulatory EHRs.



The countries covered in the ambulatory electronic medical records market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.82 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.27 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

