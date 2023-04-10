3D Printed Nanocellulose Market is Encouraged to Reach US$ 77.5 million at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2033| Persistence Market Research

New York, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D Printed Nanocellulose Market reached US$ 16.5 million in 2022 and is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2033. Demand for 3D printed nanocellulose is projected to reach US$ 77.5 million by the end of 2033.



Many research groups have studied the utilization of 3D printed nanocellulose due to its antibacterial properties. Additionally, some researchers are combining nanocellulose with other polymers to create 3D-printed organs.

In New Zealand , a group of experts from various fields is collaborating to develop cutting-edge bio-printing techniques and biomaterials via 3D printing technology to restore tissue damage resulting from diseases or trauma.

, a group of experts from various fields is collaborating to develop cutting-edge bio-printing techniques and biomaterials via 3D printing technology to restore tissue damage resulting from diseases or trauma. Researchers at the University of Maryland have devised a method for 3D printing nanocellulose that allows them to produce structures with exceptional precision and accuracy.

The global 3D printed nanocellulose market has exhibited a shift, wherein, established players in the market are making efforts to enhance their portfolio of biomaterials. Biomaterial manufacturers are focusing on signing sales agreements with local distributors to expand their market share. Companies are introducing reliable, stable, flexible, and cost-effective nanocellulose for 3D printing.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) held 72.5% share of the 3D printed nanocellulose market in 2022.

The fused deposition modeling (FDM) method for 3D printing of nanocellulose occupied 36.4% market share in 2022.

Sales of 3D printed nanocellulose for biomedical applications accounted for a market share of 45% in 2022.

The biomedical and healthcare industry accounted for a leading market share of 59% in 2022.

North America held 36.4% share of the global market in 2022.

“Growing demand for regenerative therapy and increasing investments in additive manufacturing by governments fueling sales of 3D printed nanocellulose,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Leading players are getting involved in consolidation activities like mergers and acquisitions to maintain their share in the market.

In August 2021, BICO obtained Advanced BioMatrix, which has one of the top product collections of bio-inks and reagents in the industry.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the 3D printed nanocellulose market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research is based on

Nanocellulose type (cellulose nanofibers [CNF], cellulose nanocrystals [CNC], bacterial nanocellulose [BNC],

(cellulose nanofibers [CNF], cellulose nanocrystals [CNC], bacterial nanocellulose [BNC], 3D-printing method (fused deposition modeling [FDM], direct ink writing [DIW], digital light processing [DLP], stereolithography [SLA], inkjet 3D printing, selective laser sintering [SLS]),

(fused deposition modeling [FDM], direct ink writing [DIW], digital light processing [DLP], stereolithography [SLA], inkjet 3D printing, selective laser sintering [SLS]), Application (biomedical [tissue engineering, drug delivery systems, wound healing, regenerative therapy, others], environmental, food & packaging, electronics, others),

(biomedical [tissue engineering, drug delivery systems, wound healing, regenerative therapy, others], environmental, food & packaging, electronics, others), End user (biomedical & healthcare industry, food & packaging industry, electronics industry, others),

(biomedical & healthcare industry, food & packaging industry, electronics industry, others), across seven key regions of the world.

