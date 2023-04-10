Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Global Market Report 2023: Players Include Oracle, Dassault Systemes, IQVIA Holdings and Parexel International

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market grew from $1.22 billion in 2022 to $1.41 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market is expected to grow to $2.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Major players operating in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market report are Oracle Corporation, Dassault Systemes SE, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Parexel International Corporation, IBM Corporation, Signant Health, eClinical Solutions LLC, Castor EDC, Anju Software Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc., CRF Bracket Company, YPrime LLC, Clinical Ink Inc., and WCG Clinical Services.

The electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market consists of sales of eCOA live, eCOA multimedia, eCOA rescue studies, and suicidal ideation. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Electronic clinical outcome assessment is a method of capturing outcomes data electronically in clinical trials.



North America was the largest region in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of products in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions are web-based eCOA solutions, on-premise-based eCOA solutions, and cloud-platform-based eCOA solutions. Web-based eCOA solutions refer to a programme that is distributed over a network (typically a corporate intranet or the internet) and accessible via a common web browser.

The approaches include patient-reported outcome (PRO), clinician-reported outcome (ClinRO), observer-reported outcome (ObsRO), and performance outcome (PerfO) and are used in hospitals or healthcare providers, contract research organisations (CROS), pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device companies, and other end users.



An increase in research and development activities is expected to propel the growth of the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market going forward. Research and development activities refer to activities that companies undertake to innovate and introduce new products and services. Electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions help research and development activities by capturing outcomes data electronically in clinical trials.

For instance, according to the research and development survey-2021, conducted by Statistics NZ, a New Zealand-based public service department, research and development expenditure reached $2.8 billion, up 5% from 2020 and up 18% from 2019. Therefore, an increase in research and development activities is driving the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market. Major companies operating in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market are developing innovative platforms to strengthen their position in the market.



The countries covered in the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.41 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.39 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Characteristics



3. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Trends And Strategies



4. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market



5. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Web Based eCOA Solutions

On Premise Based eCOA Solutions

Cloud Platform Based eCOA Solutions

6.2. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market, Segmentation By Approach, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Patient-Reported Outcome (PRO)

Clinician-Reported Outcome (ClinRO)

Observer-Reported Outcome (ObsRO)

Performance Outcome (PerfO)

6.3. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals/Healthcare Providers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

Medical Device Companies

Other End-Users

7. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

