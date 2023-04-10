U.S Fixed C-arm Market Outlook Report 2022-2025: Nationwide Survey Findings, Market Trends & Forecasts, Purchase Plans, Competitor Profiles, and More

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 U.S Fixed C-arm Market Outlook Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The widespread use of C-arms across radiology, cardiology, and surgery departments at larger hospitals is contributing to healthy growth prospects for the modality, according to the 2022 Fixed C-arm Market Outlook Report.

The current C-arm installed base is concentrated in radiology and cardiology departments of larger hospitals. As of the 2022 survey, C-arms are installed in 64% of radiology and 63% of cardiology-related departments.

In terms of units, 42% of fixed C-arms are located in cardiology-related departments, 35% are in radiology-related departments, and 23% are in surgery-related departments. Hospitals with more than 200 beds are much more likely to have fixed C-arms installed in more than one department compared to hospitals with less than 200 beds.

In hospitals with more than 200 beds, 73%-85% have a C-arm in more than one department. In contrast, for hospitals with less than 200 beds, 64% have a C-arm installed in just a single department.

In 2021, the majority of patient cases on fixed C-arms were performed in cardiology- and radiology-related departments, with roughly 40% of cases each, the remaining 20% of cases were performed in surgery-related departments, according to the survey.

Larger hospitals are performing a significant share of the overall C-arm cases. In 2021, the largest 400+ bed hospitals accounted for 44% of the reported patient cases, adding in the 25% share of cases performed at 300 to 399 bed hospitals brings the total share of C-arm cases performed at 300+ bed hospitals to almost 70%.

Looking ahead through 2022, the number of patient cases on fixed C-arms is projected to increase by roughly 16% year over year, according to estimates from survey respondents.

Demand for fixed C-arm systems is likely to remain high, with 62% of hospitals considering (responses of "Maybe Planning" or "Yes, Plan to Acquire") the purchase of a fixed C-arm system between 2023 and 2025.

Regarding portable C-arms, a robust 88% majority of hospitals reported that they use portable/mobile C-arm units in their surgery/operating department. The top use of portable C-arms is for general surgery and orthopedic procedures, and in line with this, orthopedic and general surgeons are the most likely physicians to be using portable C-arms.

Demand for portable units is healthy as well, with 53% of hospitals considering (responses of "Yes, planning" or "Maybe planning") the purchase of portable C-arm units from 2022 through 2025.

Regarding the availability of C-arms for patient procedures, departments with C-arms are open for an average of 41.1 hours during the week and an average of 7.2 hours on weekends. Smaller hospitals with less than 100 beds are open an average of 0.8 hours through the weekend with 100+ bed hospitals being open around 8 hours per weekend.

The 2022 Fixed C-arm Market Outlook Report explores market trends in U.S. hospitals and imaging centers, including procedure volume, manufacture-installed base features and share, the use of OEM vs. third-party service providers, purchase plans, brand loyalty and site operations characteristics.

The 2022 Fixed C-arm Market Outlook Report was published in August 2022 and is based on responses from 203 radiology/departmental administrators who participated in the analyst's nationwide survey in May - June 2022. Their responses have been projected to the analyst's-identified universe of hospitals and imaging centers in the U.S. that use C-arm systems to perform imaging procedures, and the report provides market forecast scenarios addressing the C-arm unit market in the United States for 2022-2025. Vendors covered in this report include GE, Philips, Siemens, Canon, Hologic, Ziehm, Medtronic, Shimadzu and more.

The 2022 Fixed C-arm Market Outlook report provides an overview of the fixed C-arm market. The report provides detailed information about the priorities and outlook of departments with fixed C-arms, information about procedure volumes and the mix of procedures performed using fixed C-arms. The report also covers installed base information and future purchase plans, including information about which manufacturers are present and being considered for purchase over the next few years. In addition, the report covers installed base and purchase plan information for portable C-arm units and a section providing details on site operations for hospitals.

The report includes detailed information about the departments in the hospital where the equipment is currently located including in cardiology, radiology/interventional radiology, surgery, hybrid OR and other departments with fixed C-arm equipment. The procedure types examined in this report include radiology, interventional radiology, cardiology, interventional cardiology, minimally invasive procedures, surgery and hybrid procedures.



The report includes a wide variety of charts and graphs that breakout the above information along a number of dimensions including department type and hospital size. The key features and findings of these charts are highlighted in the report and where appropriate comparisons to previous data are noted for context.



The information in this report is useful to inform planning and decision making for imaging equipment manufacturers, hospital systems, medical software development companies as well as companies that serve those industries. Specifically, strategy, marketing, sales and market research departments can make use of the information in this report.



Respondents participated in a hosted online survey from May 02 to June 13, 2022.

