Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is Expected to Reach $171.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $120.6 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $171.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as rising demand for generics, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs. The increasing demand for biological therapies, growing focus on specialty medicines, growth in the nuclear medicines sector, and advancements in cell and gene therapies are also expected to offer market growth opportunities in the coming years.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $120.6 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $171.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing demand for cell and gene therapies Key Market Drivers Patent expiry and increasing demand for generic drugs

On the basis of service, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is broadly segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing, biologics manufacturing, and drug development services. In 2020, the pharmaceutical manufacturing services segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the limited finances of pharma manufacturers, capacity constraints, need for reductions in the time-to-market, complex manufacturing requirements, large investments required for establishing manufacturing facilities, and the growing pipeline, all of which have prompted the shift toward pharmaceutical contract manufacturing.

Based on end users, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into big pharmaceutical companies, small & medium-sized pharmaceutical companies, generic pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. In 2020, big pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to factors such as the high demand for end-to-end services in big pharmaceutical companies, rising pricing pressure and pipeline challenges in their operations (resulting in a shift toward contract development and manufacturing), and the growing need to streamline execution costs as a result of the patent expiry of blockbuster drugs.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to factors such as growth in the manufacturing sector, favorable government regulations, growing strategic expansions from leading companies, increasing emphasis on off-patent drugs, and the presence of a highly skilled workforce.

Key Market Players:

Some of the prominent players in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), AbbVie Inc. (US), Aenova Group (Germany), Almac Group (UK), Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland).

Hypothetic Challenges of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market in Near Future:

Increasing costs of production technologies: As the demand for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing increases, so do the costs of the technologies and equipment needed to produce those drugs. Companies must find ways to reduce production costs while still meeting quality standards.

Compliance with regulatory guidelines: Pharmaceutical contract manufacturers must comply with a variety of global regulatory guidelines, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Health Canada’s Pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices (PGMP). Keeping up with these regulations can be costly and time-consuming.

Intellectual property protection: As pharmaceuticals become more complex and valuable, companies must ensure their intellectual property is adequately protected. This can be challenging for contract manufacturers, who must maintain the confidentiality of client information.

Data security: Contract manufacturers must ensure that the data they collect is stored securely and protected from cyber attacks. Companies must invest in the latest security measures to ensure that their client’s information is not compromised.

Quality control: Quality control is essential for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, as any mistakes can be costly and dangerous. Companies must ensure that their processes and procedures are up to date and that they have the right equipment and personnel to monitor quality.

Top 3 Use Cases of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market:

Batch Manufacturing: Batch manufacturing involves the production of large volumes of pharmaceutical products such as pills, capsules, syrups, tablets, liquids and creams. This is one of the most widely used contract manufacturing services in the pharmaceutical industry, as it helps to reduce the cost of production and improve the quality of products.

Packaging Services: Packaging services are another important use case of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing. This involves the filling, labeling, and packaging of pharmaceutical products by third-party manufacturers. This helps to reduce the time and cost associated with the packaging process, while ensuring the safety and quality of products.

Clinical Trial Support: Clinical trial support is another key use case of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing. This includes the supply of materials for clinical trials, as well as the management and monitoring of the entire process. The support provided by contract manufacturers helps to reduce the cost and time associated with clinical trials, while ensuring the safety and efficacy of products.

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Samsung BioLogics (South Korea) entered into a Development and Manufacturing Agreement with Kineta (US) for Anti-VISTA Antibody Immunotherapy

In 2021, Lonza Group (Switzerland) entered into an agreement with Aruvant Science (US) to carry out process development (one-time investigational gene therapy—ARU-1801) for sickle-cell treatment in the US

In 2020, Catalent (US) acquired Skeletal Theray Support (Belgium). Under this acquisition, Catalent manufactured clinical material for Bone Therapeutics’ drug, ALLOB, an allogeneic osteoblastic cell therapy product

In 2020, Recipharm AB (Sweden) acquired Consort Medical (UK) Bespak division dealing with inhalation and other devices

