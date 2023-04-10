Worldwide Engineering Plastics Market Size/Share Estimated to Reach USD 193.24 Billion By 2030, at 5.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Engineering Plastics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Polyamide, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyester, Polyacetal, Fluoropolymer, and Others); By End-Use Industries; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global engineering plastics market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 121.69 Billion in 2021 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 193.24 Billion By 2030, at a CAGR of around 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.”

What is Engineering Plastics? How Big is Engineering Plastics Market Size & Share?

Overview

Engineering plastics refer to a class of plastic materials that exhibit superior mechanical and thermal properties compared to commonly used commodity plastics. The engineering plastics market trends as it produces plastic materials with better mechanical and thermal properties than commodity plastics. These plastics manufacture mechanical components, containers, and packaging materials. Some of the commonly used engineering plastics include polyamides (PA), polycarbonates (PC), nylon 6, and polysulphone (PSU).

The market is driven by the increased demand for engineering plastics in the production of medical devices, owing to their exceptional physical and chemical qualities, such as light weight, flexibility, production ease, non-ferrous characteristics, and great biomedical applications. The engineering plastics market size is also likely to grow due to policy changes affecting the electrical and electronics industries and government initiatives to assist the revival of the nation's electronics industry.

Some of the Top Manufacturers Are:

Arkema Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

Covestro

Daicel Corporation

DuPont De Numerous

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

INEOS Corp.

LG Chem Company

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics

DSM Corporation

SABIC Inc.

Solvay Incorporation

TEIJIN LIMITED

Market Dynamics: Prominent drivers of the market

Automotive and construction industries are adapting it over metals and wood due to exceptional features

The engineering plastics market growth is primarily driven by their wide-ranging adoption in different sectors and key players' introduction of new products. Engineering plastics are preferred in manufacturing industries that require exceptional chemical stability, impact resistance, longevity, and thermal and structural stability. Due to their high structural rigidity, these materials increasingly replace metals and wood in the automotive and construction sectors, leading to lighter-weight vehicles and better fuel efficiency.

For example, SABIC's new glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene compositions, SABIC PP compound G3430X and SABIC PP compound G3440X grades, launched in August 2022, are designed to improve performance and manufacturing for automotive under-hood, appearance, and interior applications. Moreover, engineering plastics are also widely used in the electronics industry because of their superior resistance to various environmental conditions such as chemicals, high temperatures, and abrasion. These properties make engineering plastics ideal for producing consumer electronics, driving engineering plastics market sales.

Recent Market Trends

New grades and new solutions are being adapted to meet evolving customer demands

SABIC launched two new glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene compositions, SABIC PP compound G3430X and SABIC PP compound G3440X grades, in August 2022. The new grades are designed to provide improved performance and manufacturing capabilities to meet the challenging demands of automotive under-hood, appearance, and interior applications.

BASF will market polyamides and poly-phthalimide grades in Europe after acquiring Solvay's PA66 business in February 2022. The range includes PA66 grades and Ultramid One J, enabling customers to create new plastic solutions for various industries. This demonstrates BASF's commitment to meeting evolving customer demands.

Segmentation Assessment Outlook

The fastest growth in the market is expected to be witnessed by the thermoplastic polyester segment

Thermoplastic polyester is a highly versatile material with superior mechanical, thermal, chemical, and electrical properties. Its exceptional resistance to extreme temperatures, chemicals, and erosion makes it a popular choice for various applications, particularly in the electrical industry. Moreover, the market growth for thermoplastic polyester is driven by the increased manufacturing capacity of major players in the industry. For example, Solvay's installation of a new thermoplastic composites production plant in South Carolina significantly boosts the market.

In 2021, the automotive and transportation industry segment held the largest market share

Based on end-use industries, and engineering plastics market segmentation, Automotive engineering plastics are widely utilized in various vehicle components, such as powertrains, suspensions, interiors, and exteriors. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials, driven by environmental and financial concerns, and the rising popularity of electric vehicles. These factors are expected to impact the market during the forecast period significantly.

Engineering Plastics Market: Report Coverage & Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 193.24 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 125.95 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.5% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Arkema Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, Daicel Corporation, DuPont De Numerous Inc., Eastman Chemical Company Inc., Evonik Industries AG, INEOS Corp., LG Chem Company Limited, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, DSM Corporation, SABIC Inc., Solvay Incorporation, and TEIJIN LIMITED. Segments Covered By Type, By End-Use Industries, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Substantial growth is anticipated for the demand in the Asia-Pacific region

Engineering plastics market demand in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate due to the widespread use of engineering plastics in industries like automotive, packaging, building, and construction in fast-developing nations. China is the primary producer and consumer of engineering plastics, driven by increasing vehicle sales and demand for electronic goods such as computers, communication devices, and storage batteries. The Chinese electronics sector is estimated to have generated over US$ 2.2 trillion in operating income in 2021, owing to higher consumer disposable income and increased vehicle production facilities.

Browse the Detail Report “Engineering Plastics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Polyamide, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyester, Polyacetal, Fluoropolymer, and Others); By End-Use Industries; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/engineering-plastics-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Development

Celanese Corporation, a renowned global chemical and specialty materials company, completed the restructuring of Korea Engineering Plastics Co. in March 2022. With access to POM polymerization facilities worldwide, Celanese is poised to promote the growth of its polyoxymethylene (POM) products on a global scale.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the engineering plastics market report based on type, end-use industries, and region:

By Type Outlook

Polyamide

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polycarbonate

Thermoplastic Polyester

Polyacetal

Fluoropolymer

Others

By End-Use Industries Outlook

Automotive and Transportation

Construction

Consumer Appliance

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial & Machinery

Packaging

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

