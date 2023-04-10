Global Rugged Devices Market Report 2023-2027: Increasing Demand for Rugged Barcode Scanners Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rugged Devices Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rugged devices market is forecast to grow by USD 1136.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. The report on the rugged devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for data management systems, increasing demand for rugged barcode scanners, and increasing preference for android-based devices.



The rugged devices market is segmented as below:

By Type

Semi-rugged

Fully-rugged

Ultra-rugged

By Product

Rugged mobile computers and smartphones

Rugged tablets and notebooks

Rugged scanners

Rugged air quality monitors

By End-user

Industrial

Commercial

Military and defense

Government

By Geographical

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emerging applications of rugged devices as one of the prime reasons driving the rugged devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for IoT-based rugged devices and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the rugged devices market covers the following areas:

Rugged devices market sizing

Rugged devices market forecast

Rugged devices market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rugged devices market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., Bluebird Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, DT Research Inc., Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., JLT Mobile Computers AB, KYOCERA corp., MilDef Group AB, MiTAC SYNNEX Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rugged Science LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Touchstar Plc, Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., WIDEUM SOLUTIONS S.L., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the rugged devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Product



8 Market Segmentation by End-user



9 Customer Landscape



10 Geographic Landscape



11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



12 Vendor Landscape



13 Vendor Analysis



14 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Advantech Co. Ltd.

ARBOR Technology Corp.

Bluebird Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

CipherLab Co. Ltd.

Datalogic Spa

DT Research Inc.

Handheld Group AB

Honeywell International Inc.

JLT Mobile Computers AB

KYOCERA corp.

MilDef Group AB

MiTAC SYNNEX Group

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Rugged Science LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Touchstar Plc

Unitech Computer Co. Ltd.

WIDEUM SOLUTIONS S.L.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

