Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Strategic Business Report 2023: Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators

The global market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Digital Oscilloscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Extension-Based T&M Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 221 Featured) -
- Advantest Corporation
- Anritsu Corporation
- AstroNova, Inc.
- B&K Precision Corporation
- Fortive Corporation
- Fluke Corporation
- Tektronix, Inc.
- GaGe Applied Technologies, Inc.
- Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.
- Hioki E. E. Corporation
- Ideal Industries, Inc.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc.
- National Instruments Corporation
- Pico Technology
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
- Spanawave Corporation
- Stanford Research Systems, Inc.
- Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.
- Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited
- VIAVI Solutions, Inc.
- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.
- Boonton Electronics
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|755
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$7.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- Growth in Manufacturing Sector to Drive the Demand for Electronic T&M Instruments
- Pandemic Impact on General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments
- Competitive Scenario
- What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?
- Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization
- Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity
- Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a Competitive Ploy
- Focus on Key Growth Areas
- Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover Intensifies
- Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts
- Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer Segment
- Market Share Statistics
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 165 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments: Indispensable for Validation of Performance and Functioning of Electronic Products
- Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M Instruments Market
- General Purpose Electronics T&M Market Poised for Healthy Growth
- Developing Markets Continue to be Hotspots for Growth
- Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M Instruments Market in Developing Countries
- General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: Product Overview
- Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Significance in Range of Industries
- Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers
- RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store
- Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators
- Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators
- Signal Generators Innovations in the Recent Past
- Rohde & Schwartz Launches RF/Microwave Signal Generators
- Arbitrary Microwave Signal Generators from Astronics and Tektronix
- Saelig's RF Signal Generators
- Keysight's M9383A PXIe Microwave Signal Generator
- Signal Hound's VSG25A Vector Signal Generator
- RIGOL Launches New RF Signal Generators
- Anritsu's MG3690C Analog Signal Generator
- Multifunctional Signal Instruments Gain Traction
- Software Solutions for Signal Generators
- Oscilloscopes: The Largest Revenue Contributor
- Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine
- Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions
- High-end Oscilloscopes Witnesses High Growth
- DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications
- Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading Growth in Oscilloscopes Market
- Ongoing Developments to Add Exciting Features to Oscilloscope Technology
- Scope Probes Witness NoTable Developments
- Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise
- Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity
- Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment
- Multimeters Market: STable Growth Prospects
- Digital Multimeters: Strong Demand from End-User Industries Bolsters Market
- Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns
- Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications
- RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry
- Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour
- Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers
- Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC Testing
- Extension Based T&M Instruments Market: A Review
- Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test Instruments
- VXI Instruments: Market Prospects
- Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities
- PXI Test Instruments: A Market Insight
- PXI Express
- Network Analyzers Market: An Overview
- Broadband Millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting Measurement Performance
- Logic Analyzers Market
- Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services
- Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services
- R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years
- Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for Manufacturing Applications
- Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments
- Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for Test & Measurement Equipment
- Renting, Leasing or Purchasing: A Strategic View
- High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag of Purchase Options to Customers
- Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital Instruments
- Interops Gaining Traction
- Modular Instruments to Drive Growth in T&M Equipment Market
- Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test Equipment among Device Manufacturers
- Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment
- Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to Drive Demand for T&M
- IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles
- DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes
- Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design
- Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments
- 5G Network Deployments: Opportunities for Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments Market
- COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G
- Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage
- Select Innovations & Advancements
- End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes
- Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults within Cells
- Modularity Becoming IneviTable Feature in Handheld Testers
- Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction
- Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach
- Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud
- Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M Instruments
- Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for Testing Equipment
- Rise in LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to Boost Market in Short to Medium Term Period
- Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for T&M Equipment Market
- Advent of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative Wireless Testing Devices
- Electronic Test Equipment Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry
- Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
- Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth Prospects
- Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry
- mmWave
- Modular Solutions
- New Radio and Radars
- 5G
- NewSpace
- Handheld/PorTable Testers
- A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains
- Cybersecurity
- Weapon Systems
- Missile Defense Systems
- Satellites
- Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of Opportunities for T&M Instruments
- Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing: An Excellent Commercial Opportunity
- Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for T&M Instruments Market
- Projected Rise in Demand for and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments
- Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
- Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive Industry
- Real-Time Measurements
- Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market
- Major Challenges
- Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence, Hurting Market Prospects for New Products
- Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment, Denting Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment
- Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments: Emerging Competition?
- The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
