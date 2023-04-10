Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Strategic Business Report 2023: Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Digital Oscilloscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Extension-Based T&M Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 221 Featured) -

Advantest Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

AstroNova, Inc.

B&K Precision Corporation

Fortive Corporation

Fluke Corporation

Tektronix, Inc.

GaGe Applied Technologies, Inc.

Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.

Hioki E. E. Corporation

Ideal Industries, Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Pico Technology

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Spanawave Corporation

Stanford Research Systems, Inc.

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.

Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited

VIAVI Solutions, Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.

Boonton Electronics

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 755 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

Growth in Manufacturing Sector to Drive the Demand for Electronic T&M Instruments

Pandemic Impact on General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments

Competitive Scenario

What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?

Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization

Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity

Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a Competitive Ploy

Focus on Key Growth Areas

Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover Intensifies

Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts

Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer Segment

Market Share Statistics

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 165 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments: Indispensable for Validation of Performance and Functioning of Electronic Products

Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M Instruments Market

General Purpose Electronics T&M Market Poised for Healthy Growth

Developing Markets Continue to be Hotspots for Growth

Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M Instruments Market in Developing Countries

General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: Product Overview

Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Significance in Range of Industries

Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers

RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store

Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators

Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators

Signal Generators Innovations in the Recent Past

Rohde & Schwartz Launches RF/Microwave Signal Generators

Arbitrary Microwave Signal Generators from Astronics and Tektronix

Saelig's RF Signal Generators

Keysight's M9383A PXIe Microwave Signal Generator

Signal Hound's VSG25A Vector Signal Generator

RIGOL Launches New RF Signal Generators

Anritsu's MG3690C Analog Signal Generator

Multifunctional Signal Instruments Gain Traction

Software Solutions for Signal Generators

Oscilloscopes: The Largest Revenue Contributor

Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine

Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions

High-end Oscilloscopes Witnesses High Growth

DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications

Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading Growth in Oscilloscopes Market

Ongoing Developments to Add Exciting Features to Oscilloscope Technology

Scope Probes Witness NoTable Developments

Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise

Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity

Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment

Multimeters Market: STable Growth Prospects

Digital Multimeters: Strong Demand from End-User Industries Bolsters Market

Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns

Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications

RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry

Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour

Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers

Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC Testing

Extension Based T&M Instruments Market: A Review

Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test Instruments

VXI Instruments: Market Prospects

Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities

PXI Test Instruments: A Market Insight

PXI Express

Network Analyzers Market: An Overview

Broadband Millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting Measurement Performance

Logic Analyzers Market

Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services

Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services

R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years

Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for Manufacturing Applications

Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments

Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for Test & Measurement Equipment

Renting, Leasing or Purchasing: A Strategic View

High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag of Purchase Options to Customers

Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital Instruments

Interops Gaining Traction

Modular Instruments to Drive Growth in T&M Equipment Market

Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test Equipment among Device Manufacturers

Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment

Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to Drive Demand for T&M

IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles

DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes

Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design

Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments

5G Network Deployments: Opportunities for Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments Market

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage

Select Innovations & Advancements

End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes

Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults within Cells

Modularity Becoming IneviTable Feature in Handheld Testers

Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction

Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach

Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud

Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M Instruments

Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for Testing Equipment

Rise in LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to Boost Market in Short to Medium Term Period

Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for T&M Equipment Market

Advent of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative Wireless Testing Devices

Electronic Test Equipment Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry

Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth Prospects

Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry

mmWave

Modular Solutions

New Radio and Radars

5G

NewSpace

Handheld/PorTable Testers

A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains

Cybersecurity

Weapon Systems

Missile Defense Systems

Satellites

Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of Opportunities for T&M Instruments

Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing: An Excellent Commercial Opportunity

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for T&M Instruments Market

Projected Rise in Demand for and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments

Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive Industry

Real-Time Measurements

Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market

Major Challenges

Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence, Hurting Market Prospects for New Products

Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment, Denting Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment

Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments: Emerging Competition?

The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11wimx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment