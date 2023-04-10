CleanSpark Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences this Spring

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today announced that CEO and President Zach Bradford, Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz, and Chief Financial Officer Gary Vecchiarelli will meet with investors and present at two conferences this spring to discuss capital strategy, the evolution of sustainable bitcoin mining, and how bitcoin can incentivize energy development. 

Details of the events are as follows:  

2023 AIM Summit (London)  
April 14, 11:40 a.m. GMT 
CleanSpark CEO and President Zach Bradford  
Panel: Agility & Evolution in Bitcoin – Sustainable Mining 

April 14, 2:05 p.m. GMT  
CleanSpark Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz  
Keynote: Bitcoin & the Future of Abundant Energy  

AIM Summit is a leading platform for discussions surrounding alternative investment developments, global market conditions and trends, and serves as a networking forum for potential business opportunities.  

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference (New York) 
May 16 - 18, 2023 
CleanSpark Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz and CFO Gary Vecchiarelli 

Interested investors can access CleanSpark’s slide presentation beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023, by visiting the Investor Relations page on CleanSpark’s website at www.cleanspark.com.   

About CleanSpark 
CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we transitioned that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America’s Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times’ List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com

Investor Relations Contact 
Matt Schultz, Executive Chairman  
ir@cleanspark.com

Media Contacts 
Isaac Holyoak  
pr@cleanspark.com    

BlocksBridge Consulting  
cleanspark@blocksbridge.com  

 

        








        

            

                

                    
