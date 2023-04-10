Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market to Reach $81.7 Billion by 2030: Growing Complexity of Wastewater Management Drives the Demand for New Treatment Technologies

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment estimated at US$61.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Membrane Separation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030.
