Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Strategic Business Report 2023: Water Reuse in Agriculture Emerges as a Viable Solution to Combat Food Insecurity

The global market for Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Chemical Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Physical Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $455.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$455.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$752.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$461.5 Million by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 337 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Water and Wastewater Market

What is Agricultural Wastewater?

Sources of Agricultural Wastewater

An Introduction to Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Chemical-based Technology Leads the Agricultural WWT Market

Non-Crop Segment: The Largest Application Segment

Developing Regions Poised to Lead Global Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Water from Agricultural Operations and Limited Freshwater Sources Drive Focus onto Wastewater Treatment

Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

Rapidly Diminishing Sources of Fresh Water Necessitate Treatment & Reuse of Agricultural Wastewater

World Water Crisis Facts

Global Distribution of Fresh Water Reserves by Source

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)

Climate Change and Drought Resilience Compel Adoption of Water Reuse, Driving Opportunities for Agricultural WWT Market

Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2019

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Water Reuse in Agriculture Emerges as a Viable Solution to Combat Food Insecurity

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Food Needs of the World's Expanding Population & Resultant Need to Increase Agricultural Production Presents Opportunity

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Biological Wastewater Treatment Gains Ground in Agriculture Industry

Growing Interest in Vertical Farming & Hydroponics Drives Use of Reclaimed Water, Necessitating Wastewater Treatment

Global Hydroponics Market in US$ Million: 2016-2024

Challenges Facing Agricultural WWT Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

