Board Sports Global Market to Reach $35 Billion by 2030: Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

The global market for Board Sports estimated at US$23.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Summer Boardsports, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$32.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Snowboarding segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Board Sports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond
- With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Surfing Gear Businesses Remain Alive & Kicking during COVID-19 Pandemic
- YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb 2020, April 2020, June 2020, October 2020, December 2020, and March 2021
- Skiing and Snowboarding Industry Faces a Bumpy Ride
- Winter Sports to Stage Recovery from Pandemic Woes through Digitalization
- Improving Consumer Demand to Drive Winter Sports Gear Sales in 2021-2022 Season
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Board Sports: A Prelude
- Insight into Key Segments
- Summer Board Sports
- Snowboarding
- Generic Factors Influencing the Board Sports Market
- Seasonality: A Characteristic of the Sport
- Economic Conditions
- Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base
- Board Sports - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Board Sports Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Regional Landscape
- Key Board Sports Markets
- Surfing: The Most Popular Board Sports
- Evolution of Surfing
- Surfboards: An Introduction
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Skiing and Snowboarding Market
- Asia and its Emergence as Next Skiing Destination
- Competition
- Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Board Sports Market: 2020
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Interest Among Women in Board Sports Opens Encouraging Prospects
- Favorable Demographics to Boost Sales of Surf Wear and Surf Gear
- Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries
- Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers
- World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021
- Industry Witnesses Change in Average Age of Surfers
- World Surfing Participation by Age Group: 2021
- Key Technological Advances That Are Transforming Surfing Experience
- Modular Collapsible Surfboard
- Smart, Connected Surfboards Take Surfing Experience to New Level
- Surf Forecasting Improves Participation
- 3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing
- Drone Technology for Surfing
- Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones
- Major Recent Design Innovations in Board Sports Equipment
- Increased Demand for Handmade and Customized Ski Equipment
- Key Future Design Improvements Expected in Surfboards
- Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest
- Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market
- Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market
- Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry
- Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option
- Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards
- Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making
- Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding
- Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects
- Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear
- Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism
- Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth
- Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction
- Surfing Apparel: Focus Grows on Surf Wear Integrated with Functionality & Fashion
- Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains
- Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth
- Windsurfing Sustains Hold
- Kiteboarding Gains Attraction in Select Markets
- Kiteboarding Participation in the US (in Millions): (2011-2020)
- Wakeboarding Gains Interest as an Extreme Sport
- Manufacturers Target Ski & Snowboard Market with New Gear Options
- Splitboarding Gains Popularity
- Ski Resorts & Snowboard Businesses Feel Heat from Global Warming & Climate Change
- Adapting to Change
- Sustainability Concept Becomes More Audible in Surfboard & Snowboard Space
- Snowboard Makers Eye on Sustainability
- Backcountry Skiing and Snowboarding Gains Interest
- Demographics of Winter Sports
- Advanced Technology, and Performance Apparel Spearhead Market Growth
- Snowboarding Fashion: Plethora of Fresh Styles Hitting Retail Stores
- Technology Paves the Way for Unique and Sophisticated Products
- Skateboards Targeted at Women Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
