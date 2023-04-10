Packaging Testing Market: Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Automation Propel the Global Market Beyond $14.3 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.2%, Says Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent report published by Extrapolate, the global Packaging Testing Market size was worth around USD 7.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 14.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of around 6.2%.

The packaging testing market is experiencing a significant surge in demand, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The report attributes this growth to the increasing demand for packaged products in emerging economies, rising awareness about sustainable packaging, and the need to comply with stringent regulations on packaging safety and quality. In the coming years, the market will likely witness further growth in specialized testing services, particularly in areas such as pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices, providing new lucrative revenue streams.

This report on the global packaging testing market provides valuable insights for buyers looking to improve the quality and safety of their products, reduce their environmental impact, and remain competitive in the global marketplace. The report identifies the current and future landscape, highlighting the importance of sustainability, regulatory compliance, and innovation. The report also identifies the key players, market share, and value chain analysis.

Key Takeaways

Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions has led to increased use of biodegradable and compostable materials and increased focus on recyclability and reuse.

The packaging testing market is witnessing rapid technological advancement, including using automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to improve testing processes and increase efficiency.

Many companies are outsourcing to meet their packaging testing demands, particularly as the market becomes more complex and specialized. This has led to the growth of specialized testing service providers that can offer expertise in specific areas of packaging testing.

In April 2023, GEA inaugurated a new testing facility for slicing and packaging in Germany. With this development, the company is aiming to offer packaging testing and training services.

In November 2022, ProAmpac expanded its operation with a new in-line sandwich packaging testing lab and became the first facility to offer sandwich packaging testing services in North America

In August 2022, Testronix, one of the key testing instruments producers across Asia, launched a next-generation packaging testing instruments.

What Drives the Global Packaging Testing Market? Sustainability and Automation



Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions is one of the significant drivers behind the healthy market growth. As the world grapples with environmental issues, consumers are demanding eco-friendly packaging that minimizes its impact on the planet. This presents a significant opportunity for players in the packaging testing market to offer testing services for eco-friendly packaging materials. By doing so, they can help businesses ensure that their packaging is sustainable and compliant with regulations.

Moreover, the advent of technological developments has revolutionized the packaging testing industry. Companies are increasingly shifting towards automation and digitalization, allowing them to offer more efficient and accurate testing services at reduced costs and improved turnaround times. Technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence are also enabling companies to develop more predictive and data-driven testing models, further improving the accuracy and effectiveness of their services.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Physical

Chemical

Microbiological

Physical Packaging Testing Segment to Generate Highest Revenue Due to Rapidly Expanding Ecommerce Industry

Based on type, the physical packaging testing segment holds the lion’s share of the market as manufacturers seek to improve their products' durability, safety, and functionality. The E-commerce industry is the most significant contributor to this dominance. With more products being shipped directly to consumers, manufacturers are under pressure to ensure that their packaging can withstand the rigors of shipping and handling while also providing adequate protection for the products

The global shipment of parcels reached a staggering 159 billion in 2021, marking a three-fold increase from seven years ago. China emerged as the largest market for parcel volumes. At the same time, the United States maintained its position as the biggest spender on parcels, with $188 billion out of the total $491 billion spent worldwide. The three largest markets for parcels in the global packaging testing market, namely China, the U.S., and Japan, collectively accounted for 87% in 2021. This represents that the global market is highly concentrated in these three countries and is likely to keep its dominance in the rapidly expanding e-commerce market.

Market Segmentation by Material:

Glass

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Plastic Packaging to Remain at the Top of Material Segment

Based on material, plastic packaging testing is leading the global market. The segment generates the most sales revenue from packaging manufacturers, food and beverage companies, and pharmaceutical companies. These companies rely on testing to ensure the safety and effectiveness of their products, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements that mandate mechanical testing, chemical testing, and microbiological testing of the packaging materials.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest market share in the packaging testing market. This can be attributed to major regional packaging companies and the stringent regulations for quality control and safety. Additionally, the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions across the US has further driven regional market growth. Extrapolates research finds that the market is highly competitive and innovative, focusing on developing new materials and technologies to enhance the safety, convenience, and sustainability of packaging solutions.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth. The rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia have increased demand for packaged goods, thereby driving the growth of the packaging testing market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global packaging testing industry is highly competitive. However, some players dominate the market, such as Intertek Group, SGS SA, and ALS Limited. As a result, most key market players have been spending heavily on research and development activities to improve their testing capabilities to attract more consumers and stay ahead of the competition.

Major Players in the Packaging Testing Market

Advanced Packaging Technology Laboratories Inc.

ALS Inc

Intertek Group plc

Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

Micom Labs

NEFAB GROUP

OMIC USA Inc.

SGS SA

Testronix Instruments

