Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers Global Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030: Robust Demand for Compressors Drives Parallel Demand for Air Dryers as an Essential Add-on

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Compressed Air Dryers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Air Compressor Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$999.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 190 Featured) -

Aircel, LLC

Anest Iwata Corporation

Atlas Copco

BEKO Technologies, Corp.

BOGE Kompressoren

Donaldson Company

Eaton Compressor & Fabrication

Gardner Denver Inc.

General Air Products

Ingersoll-Rand

KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE

Mann+Hummel

Parker-Hannifin

Quincy Compressors LLC

Hangzhou Risheng Decontamination Equipment Co.,Ltd

SPX FLOW, Inc.

Sullair, LLC

Sullivan-Palatek Inc

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 659 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Indispensability of Clean, Compressed Air in Industries: The Cornerstone for Growth of Air Compressor Filters & Compressed Air Dryers

Ubiquity of Compressed Air Usage in Industries Worldwide (in GWh/Year)

Worries Over Geopolitical Conflicts & Galloping Inflation Overtakes Concerns About the Now Receding COVID-19 Pandemic

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Competition

Air Compressor Filters and Compressed Air Dryers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Air Compressor Filters & Compressed Air Dryers: Definition, Scope, Types & Applications

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Demand for Compressors Drives Parallel Demand for Air Dryers as an Essential Add-on

Robust Demand for Compressors Bodes Well for Compressed Air Purification: Global Market for Air Compressors (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, and 2028

Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Brings Cheer to Air Compressor Filters & Compressed Air Dryers in the Food & Beverage Industry

Global Opportunity for Packaged Foods (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Growing Popularity of High Pressure Food Processing and Packaging to Spur Growth in the Food & Beverage End-Use Industry

Established Applications to Sustain Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period

Rising Use of Class 0 Air in Pharmaceutical Packaging Boosts Market Prospects

Sustainability Pressures Put Energy Savings & Energy Efficient Compressed Air Dryers Into the Spotlight

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

Energy Savings & Energy Efficiency in the Spotlight

Percentage Share Breakdown of Savings Accruing from Energy Efficient Operation of Compressed Air Dryers

Refrigerant Compressed Air Dryers Storms Into the Spotlight for Eco-Friendly Benefits

Use of IOT in the Compressed Air Industry Grows Stronger and More Widespread

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjisvc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment