Drone Services Market to Hit USD 90.75 Billion by 2030 due to Rising Demand for Drones in Diverse Applications Globally | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report from SNS Insider, the Drone Services Market attained a valuation of USD 16.24 billion in 2022, and it is projected to surge to USD 90.75 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Drone services refer to the various applications and solutions that utilize unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones. These services range from aerial photography and videography to complex tasks such as surveying, inspection, mapping, and delivery. Drone services have become increasingly popular in recent years, owing to their ability to perform tasks that were previously either too dangerous or expensive to undertake using traditional methods.

Market Analysis

With drones offering a wide range of benefits, such as cost-effectiveness, improved efficiency, and increased safety, their adoption is expected to continue rising across various industries, driving the growth of the drone services market. As such, companies operating in the drone services sector must keep up with the latest technological advancements to remain competitive in this rapidly evolving market. Moreover, the growth of the global market is further fueled by technological advancements in drone technology and their connectivity, which enable seamless communication between the drone and its control system.

Major Key Players Listed in this Report Are:

The Key Players are Phoenix Drone Services, PrecisionHawk, Vermeer, CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LIMITED, Sky-Futures, DroneDeploy, DJI, Martek Aviation, Terra Drone Corporation, SHARPER SHAPE INC, and others players.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a complex and multifaceted impact on the drone services market, with both challenges and opportunities for providers of unmanned aerial systems. As the conflict continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how the market will adapt to meet the changing needs of clients and stakeholders in the region.

Drone Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 16.24 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 90.75 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Drone Services Market: Key Segments • By Type (Drone Platform Services, Drone Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services)

• By Application (Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & surveying)

• By Industry Verticals (Utility & Power, Security, Search & Rescue)

• By solution (Enterprise and Point) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The drone services market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with North America emerging as the dominant region. This can be attributed to the presence of major service providers and early adoption of high-end drone technologies, which has propelled the region's growth. The use of drones in various industries has revolutionized the way businesses operate, and the real estate and construction sectors have been no exception. The increased demand for aerial photography and surveying services in these industries has been a major driving force behind the growth of the market in North America.

Key Takeaway from Drone Services Market Study

The drone platform services segment, which includes software and hardware solutions, is expected to register high growth due to the rising adoption of drones for data collection, surveying, inspection, and monitoring applications.

The utility and power segment is expected to continue to dominate the market due to the increasing adoption of drone technology by utility companies. As the demand for electricity continues to increase, utility companies are seeking ways to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Recent Developments Related to Drone Services Market

Bayer, a leading multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company, has announced the commercial use of drone services in the Indian agricultural sector. This move is aimed at providing farmers with access to advanced technologies to enhance crop productivity and efficiency. The use of drone technology in agriculture has become increasingly popular over the years, as it allows farmers to gather accurate and timely data about their crops.

Skyports, a leading provider of urban air mobility solutions, has announced its expansion in Korea through its drone services. The company aims to strengthen its presence in the Korean market by offering innovative and reliable drone solutions to cater to the country's growing demand for drone services. With the latest expansion, the company aims to enhance its capabilities in delivering reliable and efficient drone services to meet the needs of Korean businesses.

