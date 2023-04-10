Global Mass Flow Controllers Strategic Business Report 2023: Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Flow Controllers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mass Flow Controllers estimated at US$799 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Coriolis Mass Flow Meter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$687.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Differential Pressure Flow Meter segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $114.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Mass Flow Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$114.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$308.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$290.6 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured) -

Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc.

Alicat Scientific, Inc.

Axetris AG

Azbil Corporation

Bronkhorst High-Tech BV

Brooks Instrument, LLC

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Horiba, Ltd.

MKP Co., Ltd.

MKS Instruments Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Sensirion AG

Teledyne Hastings Instruments

Tokyo Keiso Co. Ltd.

Vogtlin Instruments GmbH

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 564 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $799 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Crisis to Trigger Weakness into the Mass Flow Controllers Market in the Immediate Term

As Industrial Output Shrinks Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, Industrial Supplies & Accessories Value Chain Feels the Pain

Global Chemical Output Growth Between Dec-2019 to May-2020 (In %)

COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All Regions, Derailing the Market Momentum Temporarily

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Mass Flow Controllers

Long-Term Prospects for Mass Flow Controllers Remain Progressive

While Developing Regions Remain Major Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Offer Growth Opportunities

World Mass Flow Controllers Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Mass Flow Controllers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Analysis by Product: Coriolis Mass Flow Meter - Major Product Type

Differential Pressure Flow Meters: Fastest Growing Product Category

Thermal Mass Flow Meters Remain Critical to Industrial Applications

Material Type: Stainless Steel, The Primary Material for Mass Flow Controller

Exotic Alloys Seek Role in Fabrication of Mass Flow Controller

Mass Flow Controllers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Competitive Scenario

Product Development and Launch Remains Key Strategy for Companies

Recent Market Activity

Brands in Select Regions

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Operational & Technical Benefits to Support Future Growth in the Mass flow controllers Market

Industry Approvals Vital to Future Expansion of the Market

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Despite Sharp Decline in Demand Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Semiconductors to Remain Major End-Use Sector Over the Analysis Period

Critical Importance of Accurate Flow Measurements in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well in Long Term

Key Applications for Mass Flow Controllers in Chemical Plants

Robust Opportunities Identified in Pharmaceuticals Sector

Rush for Ventilators in COVID-19 Care Settings Creates Fresh Opportunities

Favorable Long-Term Forecasts for Oil & Gas Sector Instill Market Optimism

A Review of Key Applications for Mass flow controllers in Oil & Gas Sector

Food & Beverage Industry Remains a Key End-Use Sector

Key Applications in Food & Beverage Industry

Mass Flow Controllers Gain Traction in Water & Wastewater Treatment Programs

Innovations & Advancements Accelerate Growth in Mass flow controllers Market

Advances in Flowmeter Technology Spur Development of Mass Flow Controllers with New Generation Capabilities

New Diagnostic Tools Enable Real-Time Verification of Coriolis Flowmeters and Increase Efficiency in Asset Maintenance

Emergence of Large Line Size Coriolis Flowmeters for Bulk Fluid Transfer Applications

Two-Wire Devices Better Coriolis Flow Meter Functionality

Innovations from Select Companies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

