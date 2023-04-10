Global Baby Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas Benefit Market Expansion

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Baby Products estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Baby Food segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Baby Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 665 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on Baby Products

Cosmetics and Toiletries Hold the Largest Segment

Baby Skin Care Products Segment Dominates the Market

Post-COVID Skin Care Situation: Overcoming Challenges in 2021

Baby Foods Market to Witness Steady Growth

Factors Impacting Sales of Baby Foods and Infant Formula in the Worldwide Market (On a Scale of 1-10)

Baby Safety & Convenience Products

Baby Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Table 7: Global Birth Rates: Number of Births (per '000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015

Birth Statistics Across the World

Baby Formula Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas Benefit Market Expansion

Plant-based Infant Nutrition Gains Prominence

Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global Organic Baby Foods Market

Green Themes Preferred by New Generation Parents When buying toddler & baby products for skin care

Innovation Trends In Baby Products Market

Promoting Trust

Recent Launches

Rising Working Women Population Increases the Demand for Baby Products

Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of Working Women in the Nation's Women Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

