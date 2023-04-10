Global Baby Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas Benefit Market Expansion

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Baby Products estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Baby Food segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Baby Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030.
