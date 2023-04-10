Duck Meat Products Market to Touch USD 4.6 Billion by 2027, Attaining a 6.2 % CAGR Between 2020 and 2027 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Meat Market overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Duck Meat Products Market Research Report: Information by Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2027, Duck Meat Products Market size is estimated to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, and the market is expected to register a growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Market Scope:

Duck production has the potential to play a major role in the agricultural economy. Duck meat has higher muscle fibre content in breast meat compared to chicken and is considered red meat. Moreover, due to a higher fat content (13.8%) than chicken and a stronger gamey flavour, duck meat can be less appreciated by the consumer. Development and diversification of ready-to-eat duck meat products is expected to increase consumption levels.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 2027: USD 4.6 billion CAGR 6.2%CAGR (2020-2027) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasingly processed and packaged in sterile packaging

Competitive Dynamics:

The duck meat products market is very competitive. Part of the reason for this is its high CAGR. Another equally important reason is that duck meat products often sell at a premium around the world. Companies are seeing this as a money-making opportunity and are seizing upon the chance to enter the market. Another key factor that accounts for the stiff competition is the fact that there are few barriers to entry into this market.

Those companies that can and do invest heavily in research and development find that they can make even more money in the duck meat products market by developing the technologies that are needed to process duck meat to make it safe for human consumption. They can also use these technologies to add even more nutrition to duck meat. This does more than making it more nutritious. It helps it sell better and at a higher price too.

Companies that enter into strategic partnerships find that the resulting companies have more money which they can use to ramp up research and development and marketing efforts. This helps them get into a much better position when entering into new markets. It also helps them consolidate their position in existing markets.

The affluent companies in the Duck Meat industry include:

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The global population is becoming better educated, and a global middle class is emerging. Most of these people are health conscious and want to consume healthy meat. They are gravitating towards duck meat because they perceive it to be healthy.People around the world are seeing that duck meat is healthy and tasty. Duck meat is increasingly processed and packaged in sterile packaging because it’s destined to be sold in various types of supermarkets around the world. People around the world are becoming wealthier and their lives are much busier than before. These are some of the other factors that are driving growth in this Duck Meat Products Market.

Many companies that process duck meat are finding that fortifying it with extra nutrients and vitamins is very lucrative. People are willing to pay extra for foods that they know are fortified with nutrition. These companies are doing the research and development needed to develop the technologies that can enhance the nutritional value of duck meat even further.

Market Restraints

Duck meat tends to be more expensive than chicken, pork, and (sometimes even) beef. This is especially the case with organically raised duck meat. This is a factor that is holding back growth in the market. Perhaps the biggest challenge that duck meat processing companies will face lies in keeping the price of duck meat in a price range that is affordable for most people around the world while trying to find ways to make it more nutritious.

COVID-19 Analysis:

COVID-19 surprised the world when it became a global nuisance last year. Governments soon realized that it was not just a nuisance virus but could be very dangerous at times. It was because some people who got COVID-19 got very sick from it. In any case, governments worldwide began to impose national quarantines and lockdowns to try to stop or at least slow the spread of the virus. This had limited effects.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

The whole sub-segment currency commands the greatest duck meat products market share in this segment. It is also expected to have the highest CAGR of all of the types of duck meat in this segment.

By Category

The fresh sub-segment currently has the greatest duck meat products market share in this segment. This sub-segment is expected to have the greatest CAGR as well.

By Distribution Channel

The store-based sub-segment has the highest duck meat products market value of all of the sub-segments in this segment. The store-based sub-segment also generates the most revenue in this main segment. The duck meat products market growth (CAGR) is expected to be the highest for the non-store-based sub-segment.

Regional Analysis:

The market share for items made from duck meat is now dominated by North America. This is particularly true in Canada, where there are many ducks. There are a lot of people that enjoy eating duck meat in the United States of America. In reality, Americans are eating duck meat more and more frequently. In the North American region, the CAGR is relatively high. For the foreseeable future, it might even be significantly greater than the worldwide CAGR.

Canada's more temperate, occasionally chilly climate has led to a long-standing love of duck flesh among its citizens. Canada is home to several freshwater lakes and uninhabited wilderness areas. These are the historic habitats that both wild and farmed ducks have called home. Canada's increased health consciousness has led to an increase in the popularity of products manufactured from duck meat.

The Asia-Pacific region is likewise exhibiting a strong regional CAGR. One of the key contributors to this high regional CAGR is China. Due to their legendary voracity, the Chinese have traditionally regarded duck flesh as a delicacy and a main meal. Of course, there is an increasing demand for products manufactured from duck meat in our country as people get wealthier, more educated, and health conscious.

Duck flesh is widely consumed in India, where historically it has been a staple food for lower castes and classes. This is particularly true in portions of India that border China, such as Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. This nation's educational standards are growing as well. As India's economy grows, a strong middle class is also emerging. This middle class has a sizable amount of wealth. Most of these people are educated and health conscious. Also, they are amenable to adopting Western dietary habits.

The demand for duck meat products is growing at a decent rate in the European Union as a result of the high degree of health consciousness there. The many health benefits of duck meat products are increasingly becoming better known to people. One of them is that the nutrients make the neurological system function better.

