Global Aluminum Casting Market Set to Surpass US$ 115.5 Billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global aluminum casting market was valued at US$ 64.33 Bn in 2022 and is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 115.5 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2023-2031. In terms of volume, the market is recording a CAGR of 6.1% over the projection period.

The aluminum casting is a significant part of the global metal casting industry, which is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This market includes various types of aluminum casting products, such as sand casting, die casting, investment casting, and others. This analysis will provide a detailed overview of the current aluminum casting market landscape, future potential, impact of raw materials, price trend analysis, and impact of current economic developments on the global market.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market in terms of both production and consumption, followed by North America and Europe. The increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, the growth of the construction industry, and the rise in renewable energy sources are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the aluminum casting market.

The automotive industry is the largest end-user of aluminum castings, accounting for over 50% of the market share due to its lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and high-strength properties. The construction industry is also a significant end-user of aluminum castings, which are used in various applications such as windows, doors, curtain walls, and structural components.

Key Findings

According to the International Aluminum Institute, the global primary alumina production in 2021 was 141.5 million metric tons, which is an 137.5 million metric ton in 2020, 4% increase from the previous year. China is the largest producer of primary aluminum, accounting for around 40% of the global production. Other significant producers of primary aluminum include India, Russia, and Canada.

According to a report by the International Energy Agency, the global demand for primary aluminum is expected to reach 90.8 million metric tons by 2040, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials in various industries.

The automotive industry consumes around 20% of the global aluminum production, and this is expected to increase in the coming years due to the growing demand for electric vehicles and stricter fuel efficiency regulations.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global aluminum casting market is expected to witness significant growth in the aerospace industry due to the increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength components.

The use of recycled aluminum in the production of aluminum castings is expected to increase in the coming years due to the growing focus on sustainability and environmental regulations.

Market Potential

Aluminum casting market to offer a significant growth potential in the coming years as the demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is witnessing an unpreceded growth.

The construction industry's growth, coupled with the increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings, will also drive the market's growth to next level.

The growth of the renewable energy sector, such as wind and solar power, will also boost the demand for aluminum castings.

Impact of Raw Material on the Market

The primary raw material for aluminum casting is aluminum, which is extracted from bauxite. The fluctuating prices of bauxite, along with other raw materials such as energy, chemicals, and labor, have a significant impact on the aluminum casting market. The increasing demand for aluminum and limited bauxite reserves may result in a shortage of raw materials and increased prices, affecting the market's growth.

Automotive Industry to Contribute More than 39% Revenue to Global Aluminum Casting Market

The largest share of aluminum content in vehicles still comes from castings, which accounted for 65% or around 299 lbs per vehicle in 2020. The use of aluminum castings per vehicle is expected to increase to 316 lbs by 2026, but it will represent a smaller percentage of the overall aluminum content at 61%. This shift is partly due to the decrease in the amount of aluminum powertrain castings, caused by engine block downsizing and fewer cylinders. Instead, there is a new trend toward structural castings, especially for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids.

One example of this trend is Tesla's adoption of a large structural casting for the rear of its electric SUV, which combines over 70 extrusions and stamped sheet components into a single piece. This new approach allows for improved strength and rigidity while reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.

The shift towards structural castings in the automotive industry is driven by the need to reduce the weight of vehicles and improve their fuel efficiency, especially in the case of BEVs and plug-in hybrids. Structural castings offer an efficient and cost-effective solution by reducing the number of components required and simplifying the assembly process. Additionally, the use of aluminum castings can help to reduce emissions and increase the range of electric vehicles.

Price Trend Analysis: Fluctuating Raw Material Price to Pose a Challenge for Players in Global Aluminum Casting Market

The prices of aluminum castings are subject to various factors such as raw material prices, production costs, demand and supply, and market competition. The increasing demand for aluminum castings, coupled with limited supply, may lead to increased prices. However, technological advancements in the manufacturing process and the use of recycled aluminum may help to reduce production costs and stabilize prices.

The cost of aluminum has been volatile in recent years due to fluctuations in supply and demand. According to Astute Analytica, the average price of aluminum was $2100 per metric ton in 2018, which declined to $1794 per metric ton in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the global economy. However, the scenario has improved a lot in 2021, the price increased by around $800 in just a span one 1 year, reach a $2472 per metric ton in 2021. In addition to raw material costs, production costs, such as labor, energy, and transportation costs, also impacted the prices in the global aluminum casting market in the last few years. According to a report, the production cost of aluminum castings is estimated to be around $2,200 per metric ton.

The demand and supply of aluminum castings also affect the prices. The increasing demand for aluminum castings, coupled with limited supply, may lead to increased prices. However, technological advancements in the manufacturing process and the use of recycled aluminum may help to reduce production costs and stabilize prices.

Highly Competitive Aluminum Casting Market: Top 10 Players Hold Less Than 25% Market Share

The global aluminum casting market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market. Despite the presence of a significant number of players, the top 10 companies in the market account for less than 25% of the total market share. The key players in the market include Arkema SA, Arrmaz, BASF Corporation, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Dynacast Deutschland GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Kao Corporation, Ingevity Corporation, MartinreaHonsel Germany GmbH. These players compete on various factors such as product quality, innovation, price, and customer service.

To maintain and enhance their market position, the players have adopted growth strategies such as product innovation, expansion, and acquisition. However, the market is expected to become more competitive in the future, with new players entering the market and existing players adopting growth strategies to maintain their position.

The global market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, growth of the construction industry, and rise in renewable energy sources. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the aluminum casting market in terms of both production and consumption, with China accounting for around 60% of the global production of primary aluminum.

The increasing demand for aluminum castings in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is expected to drive the growth of the market in these regions. To tap into this demand, the players in the market are expected to expand their presence in these regions.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Alcast Technologies Ltd

Arkema SA

Arrmaz

BASF Corporation

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Dynacast Deutschland GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Ingevity Corporation

Kao Corporation

Kraton Corporation

MartinreaHonsel Germany GmbH

Nouryon

Other Prominent Players

