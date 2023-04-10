Smart Learning Market to Cross USD 227.35 Billion by 2030 as Learners and Educators Alike Recognize the Benefits of Smart Learning Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider's report, the size of Smart Learning Market was assessed at USD 47.34 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to attain USD 227.35 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 21.67% during the projection period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Smart Learning refers to the use of technology, such as computers, tablets, smartphones, and other digital devices, to enhance the learning experience. It involves the integration of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP), to create personalized and adaptive learning experiences. Smart Learning solutions can be used in various settings, including K-12 education, higher education, vocational training, and corporate training.

Market Analysis

Governments worldwide are increasingly investing in education technology, recognizing the potential of smart learning solutions to improve education outcomes. This investment is driving the growth of the smart learning market by supporting the development of new solutions and expanding access to educational content. The demand for skill-based learning is on the rise, as learners seek to develop the skills necessary to succeed in the modern workforce. Smart learning solutions offer the flexibility to learn at one's own pace, enabling learners to acquire new skills and knowledge more efficiently.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

The key players of the market are IBM, SMART Technologies ULC, Saba Software, SAP, Cornerstone, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, McGraw-Hill, Alphabet, Blackboard Inc., and SAMSUNG.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Smart Learning Market Growth

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine may have an impact on the Smart Learning market, particularly in Ukraine, where the market has been growing rapidly in recent years. The conflict has created instability and uncertainty, which could lead to a decline in investments in the country's education sector, including in smart learning technologies. However, the situation remains unpredictable, and the impact on the market will depend on various factors, including the duration and intensity of the conflict, as well as the response of governments and education institutions in the region.

Smart Learning Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 47.34 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 227.35 Bn CAGR CAGR of 21.67% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Smart Learning Market: Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services)

• By Learning type (Synchronous learning and Asynchronous learning)

• By End Users (Academic, Enterprises, and Government)

• By Services (Consulting, Implementation, Support and maintenance) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The smart learning market is on the rise, with North America leading the way as the region with the largest share of the market. This is due to the presence of established and advanced ICT solutions, as well as a large consumer base that is increasingly adopting smart learning technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to see the highest growth rate during the forecast period, thanks to the presence of emerging economies and government policies focused on digital and smart education. These policies are creating a favorable environment for the growth of the Market in the region.

Key Takeaway from Smart Learning Market Study

The hardware segment is poised to become the dominant force in the market. With the increasing demand for smart learning solutions, hardware manufacturers are responding with innovative products designed to enhance the learning experience.

The market is set to experience significant growth in the synchronous learning segment, as more educational institutions and learners recognize the benefits of real-time, interactive learning experiences.

Recent Developments Related to Smart Learning Market

Huawei, the Chinese multinational technology company, has announced the launch of Smart Classroom 2.0 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The new version of Smart Classroom is an upgraded version of Huawei's previous Smart Classroom solution, which is designed to provide advanced digital learning experiences to students and teachers.

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has announced that it will receive AED 500,000 in funding from the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development to develop new smart learning tools. The initiative is part of AURAK's efforts to enhance the learning experience for its students and leverage advanced technologies to improve academic outcomes.

