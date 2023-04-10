Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Focus on Environmental Protection to Drive Adoption of SOFCs in Power & Transportation Sector

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) estimated at US$748.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Stationary, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 35.5% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transportation segment is readjusted to a revised 40.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $219.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.8% CAGR



The Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$219.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 34.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.1% and 31.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 269 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $748.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Fuel Cells - A Rudimentary Overview

Recent Market Activity

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells - A Curtain Raiser

Current and Future Analysis

Collaborative Effort - Key to Successful Commercialization

Present Levels of Commercialization

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

SOFCs Takes on Competition from Market Leader PEMFC Head-On

Growing Focus on Environmental Protection to Drive Adoption of SOFCs in Power & Transportation Sector

Growing Demand for Electricity Driving Demand for SOFCs in Power Sector

SOFCs Gather Momentum in Stationary Cogeneration/CHP Deployments

SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Add to Market Demand for SOFCs

Positive Outlook for Fuel Cell Integrated Residential CHPs

Efforts in Full Swing to Make SOFC a Mainstream Technology for APU in Automobiles

Factors Indicating Potential Opportunity for SOFCs in Heavy-Duty Trucks and Refrigerated Transport Vehicles

Opportunities in Military & Defense Sector

SOFCs Make Perfect Sense for Mobile Networks

The Role of the Government in Driving the Market's Future

Favorable Government Policies Remain Critical to Success

Investments Pour In, Promising to Expand the Industry's Scope

Planar SOFC Remains the Dominant SOFC Technology in the Market

SOFCs: A Technology of Interest to Developed Countries

Japan - A Unique Case of Environment Driven and Energy Driven Market

Developing Nations Set to Follow Developed Markets in Adoption of SOFCs

China on the Verge of a Fuel Cell Boom

Technological Developments Widen Scope of Applications for SOFCs

Technological Innovations Promise to Revolutionize SOFC Manufacturing

Nano Coatings Emerge as Means to Enhance Durability of SOFC

SOFC Demand Not Disruptive to Supplies of Rare Earth Elements

Conventional Power Companies Vie for the SOFC Pie

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



