Virtual Private Network (VPN) Global Market to Reach $137.7 Billion by 2030: Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of VPNs

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Private Network (VPN): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Virtual Private Network (VPN) estimated at US$44.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$137.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Multiprotocol Label Switching, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.2% CAGR and reach US$67.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 17.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR
The Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 12.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 155 Featured) -
- Array Networks, Inc.
- Avast Software s.r.o
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- CyberGhost S.R.L.
- Express VPN International Ltd.
- Golden Frog GmbH
- Google Inc.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NCP Engineering GmbH
- NetMotion Software
- NordVPN
- OpenVPN Inc.
- Opera Norway AS
- Pango Inc.
- TunnelBear Inc.
- Watchguard Technologies, Inc.
- Windscribe Limited
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|688
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$44.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$137.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)
- Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- VPN Adoption Surges as COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Rise in Remote Work and WFM Culture
- Average Weekly Increase in VPN Usage in March-2020
- COVID-19 Outbreak Redefines VPN Security for Corporate Sector
- An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)
- Types of VPNs
- Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects & Outlook
- The Importance of VPNs
- Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market
- Global VPN Market by Component (in %) for 2020E
- MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market
- Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share
- Global SSL VPN Market by Enterprise Size (in %) for 2020E
- Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment
- BFSI: The Major End Use Segment
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- The Future of VPN Technology
- Competition
- Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike
- VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview
- Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Gender
- Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Age Group
- Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of VPNs
- Cybersecurity Breaches Related to COVID-19 Outbreak during the Period Jan-Apr 2020
- Impact of Pandemic on Businesses: % of Companies Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis
- Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018
- Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2017 and 2018
- Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019
- Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical to Prevent Hacks
- Notable Future Trends in Enterprise VPNs
- Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks
- Percentage Penetration Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As of March 2021)
- Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021
- Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021
- Digital Transformation of Businesses and Changing Work Cultures Accelerate VPN Adoption
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 through 2023
- VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms
- Global Enterprise Mobility Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025
- Security Issues Concerning BYOD Adoption in Businesses Drive VPN Adoption: % of Businesses Citing an Issue as a Security Concern
- Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Remote Work or WFM Policies
- WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
- With Video & Web Conferencing Solutions Becoming Integral to Communications Amidst the Pandemic, VPN Adoption Rises among Enterprises
- Numerous Video Conferencing Benefits and Resultant Rise in Adoption Spurs Need for VPNs to Enable Secure Meetings: % of Businesses Citing a Video Conferencing Benefit
- Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase in VPN Adoption
- Entertainment Emerges as a Key Reason Driving VPN Usage: % of VPN Users Citing the Reason for Using VPN Services
- COVID-19 Outbreak Increases Demand for Streamed Media Services: Streamed TV & Video Content Growth (in %) by Select Countries for 2nd Week Vs 1st Week in March 2020
- Global OTT Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 & 2025
- % of VPN Users Frequently Accessing TV Streaming Services by Service
- VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers
- With Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19 Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of VPNs
- Global E-Learning Market Size in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 & 2027
- A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions
- Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market
- Growing Security Risk in Mobile Devices to Stimulate Mobile VPN Usage: Number of Malicious App Installations in Mobile Devices for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020
- Smartphone VPN: Providing Secure & Reliable Internet Connectivity for Smartphones
- Rising Smartphone Usage Enhances Need for Secure Access to Online Services: Penetration Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Popular Android VPNs
- Number of Mobile Client Installations (in Thousands) in App Store by VPN Brand for 2019
- Number of Mobile Client Installations (in Thousands) in Google Play Store by VPN Brand for 2019
- Top Mobile VPN Service Providers: Ranked by Number of Installations for the Period Jan-May 2020
- Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate
- Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise Investments into Networking Solutions
- Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among Consumers
- Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption
- OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment
- Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector
- Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
- Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on the Rise
- Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities
- Restrictions on VPN, Political Censorship and Regulations in Certain Nations Impede Market Growth
- Number of Government Requests to Google for Information on User Data and Activity by Country for H1 2020
- VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool
- How VPN Helps in Protecting Online Privacy
- Key Security and Performance Challenges of VPNs
- Common Problems and Vulnerabilities Related to Deployment of VPN Services
- VPNs May Fall Short in Protecting Against Current Sophisticated Cyberattacks
- Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecu12y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment