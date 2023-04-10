Virtual Private Network (VPN) Global Market to Reach $137.7 Billion by 2030: Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of VPNs

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Private Network (VPN): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Virtual Private Network (VPN) estimated at US$44.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$137.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Multiprotocol Label Switching, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.2% CAGR and reach US$67.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 17.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR



The Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 12.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.6 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)

Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

VPN Adoption Surges as COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Rise in Remote Work and WFM Culture

Average Weekly Increase in VPN Usage in March-2020

COVID-19 Outbreak Redefines VPN Security for Corporate Sector

An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Types of VPNs

Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects & Outlook

The Importance of VPNs

Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market

Global VPN Market by Component (in %) for 2020E

MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market

Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share

Global SSL VPN Market by Enterprise Size (in %) for 2020E

Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment

BFSI: The Major End Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

The Future of VPN Technology

Competition

Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike

VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview

Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Gender

Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Age Group

Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of VPNs

Cybersecurity Breaches Related to COVID-19 Outbreak during the Period Jan-Apr 2020

Impact of Pandemic on Businesses: % of Companies Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis

Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018

Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2017 and 2018

Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019

Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical to Prevent Hacks

Notable Future Trends in Enterprise VPNs

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks

Percentage Penetration Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As of March 2021)

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021

Digital Transformation of Businesses and Changing Work Cultures Accelerate VPN Adoption

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 through 2023

VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms

Global Enterprise Mobility Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025

Security Issues Concerning BYOD Adoption in Businesses Drive VPN Adoption: % of Businesses Citing an Issue as a Security Concern

Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Remote Work or WFM Policies

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

With Video & Web Conferencing Solutions Becoming Integral to Communications Amidst the Pandemic, VPN Adoption Rises among Enterprises

Numerous Video Conferencing Benefits and Resultant Rise in Adoption Spurs Need for VPNs to Enable Secure Meetings: % of Businesses Citing a Video Conferencing Benefit

Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase in VPN Adoption

Entertainment Emerges as a Key Reason Driving VPN Usage: % of VPN Users Citing the Reason for Using VPN Services

COVID-19 Outbreak Increases Demand for Streamed Media Services: Streamed TV & Video Content Growth (in %) by Select Countries for 2nd Week Vs 1st Week in March 2020

Global OTT Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 & 2025

% of VPN Users Frequently Accessing TV Streaming Services by Service

VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers

With Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19 Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of VPNs

Global E-Learning Market Size in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 & 2027

A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions

Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market

Growing Security Risk in Mobile Devices to Stimulate Mobile VPN Usage: Number of Malicious App Installations in Mobile Devices for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020

Smartphone VPN: Providing Secure & Reliable Internet Connectivity for Smartphones

Rising Smartphone Usage Enhances Need for Secure Access to Online Services: Penetration Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021

Popular Android VPNs

Number of Mobile Client Installations (in Thousands) in App Store by VPN Brand for 2019

Number of Mobile Client Installations (in Thousands) in Google Play Store by VPN Brand for 2019

Top Mobile VPN Service Providers: Ranked by Number of Installations for the Period Jan-May 2020

Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate

Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise Investments into Networking Solutions

Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among Consumers

Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption

OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment

Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector

Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on the Rise

Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities

Restrictions on VPN, Political Censorship and Regulations in Certain Nations Impede Market Growth

Number of Government Requests to Google for Information on User Data and Activity by Country for H1 2020

VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool

How VPN Helps in Protecting Online Privacy

Key Security and Performance Challenges of VPNs

Common Problems and Vulnerabilities Related to Deployment of VPN Services

VPNs May Fall Short in Protecting Against Current Sophisticated Cyberattacks

Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN

