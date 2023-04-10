Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Strategic Business Report 2023: Repercussions of Sub Optimal Accuracy in RA Testing Drive the Need for Multiple Tests

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests estimated at US$629.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$944.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Serology Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$667.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Monitoring Ra Treatment Efficiency Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $129.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$129.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$146.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Causes and Risk Factors
- Symptoms
- Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests
- Serological Tests
- Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests
- Kidney Function Tests
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Impact of COVID-19 on Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests
- Global Market Outlook and Prospects
- Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market Set to Witness Significant Growth
- Select RA Diagnostic Tests by Player
- The US and Europe Dominate the Global Market, Developing Countries to Witness Fastest Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence of Rheumatoid Arthritis Propels the Demand for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
- Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
- Growing Aging Population to Drive the Demand for RA Diagnostic Tests
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Increasing Use of Rapid Diagnosis Tests Platform
- Select List of RA Biomarkers used in Clinical Practice
- Investigational Biomarkers to Diagnose and Monitor RA
- New Biomarker Tests to Drive the Market Growth
- More Specific Biomarker Tests
- Growing Demand for Multiple Tests
- Repercussions of Sub Optimal Accuracy in RA Testing Drive the Need for Multiple Tests
- Recent Advancements in Treatment Methods to Boost Market Growth
- Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Drives Opportunities
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers Augurs Well for Market in Developing Regions
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Technological Advancements Widen the Capabilities of RA Arthritis Tests
- A Few of the Recent Launches and Advancements
- Rapid RA Diagnostic Tests for Obtaining Results in Minutes
- imawareT Introduces At-Home Rheumatoid Arthritis Screening Test
- Swedish Biotech Breaks Barrier to Diagnosis with Rheumatoid Arthritis Test
- Scipher Medicine Ties Up with Ambry Genetics to Bring Precision Medicine Test for Rheumatoid Arthritis to Market
- A New Blood Test Could to Predict Rheumatoid Arthritis
- IPM Launches Innovative Program for Rheumatoid Arthritis
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
