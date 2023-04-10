Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Strategic Business Report 2023: Repercussions of Sub Optimal Accuracy in RA Testing Drive the Need for Multiple Tests

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests estimated at US$629.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$944.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Serology Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$667.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Monitoring Ra Treatment Efficiency Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $129.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$129.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$146.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 65 Featured) -

Abbott Diagnostics

Augurex Life Sciences Corp.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exagen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genway Biotech, Inc.

Microdrop LLC (imaware)

Qiagen NV

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Svar Life Science AB

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 393 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $629.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $944.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Rheumatoid Arthritis

Causes and Risk Factors

Symptoms

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests

Serological Tests

Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests

Kidney Function Tests

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact of COVID-19 on Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests

Global Market Outlook and Prospects

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market Set to Witness Significant Growth

Select RA Diagnostic Tests by Player

The US and Europe Dominate the Global Market, Developing Countries to Witness Fastest Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Rheumatoid Arthritis Propels the Demand for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Growing Aging Population to Drive the Demand for RA Diagnostic Tests

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Use of Rapid Diagnosis Tests Platform

Select List of RA Biomarkers used in Clinical Practice

Investigational Biomarkers to Diagnose and Monitor RA

New Biomarker Tests to Drive the Market Growth

More Specific Biomarker Tests

Growing Demand for Multiple Tests

Repercussions of Sub Optimal Accuracy in RA Testing Drive the Need for Multiple Tests

Recent Advancements in Treatment Methods to Boost Market Growth

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Drives Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers Augurs Well for Market in Developing Regions

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Technological Advancements Widen the Capabilities of RA Arthritis Tests

A Few of the Recent Launches and Advancements

Rapid RA Diagnostic Tests for Obtaining Results in Minutes

imawareT Introduces At-Home Rheumatoid Arthritis Screening Test

Swedish Biotech Breaks Barrier to Diagnosis with Rheumatoid Arthritis Test

Scipher Medicine Ties Up with Ambry Genetics to Bring Precision Medicine Test for Rheumatoid Arthritis to Market

A New Blood Test Could to Predict Rheumatoid Arthritis

A New Blood Test Could to Predict Rheumatoid Arthritis

IPM Launches Innovative Program for Rheumatoid Arthritis

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fy6ez5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment