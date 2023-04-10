Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Global Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030: Thriving Beauty Trends Augmenting Scope of Active Cosmetic Ingredients

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Ingredients for Cosmetics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Conditioning Agents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Uv Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $817.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$817.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$648.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 153 Featured) -
- Ashland, Inc.
- BASF SE
- Clariant AG
- Croda International Plc
- Evonik Industries AG
- Gattefosse SAS
- Lonza
- Lucas Meyer Cosmetics by IFF
- Nouryon
- Seppic SA
- Symrise AG
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|517
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic
- Pandemic-Induced Reduction in Consumer Spending Affects Cosmetic Ingredients Market: % Change in Consumer Spending in Select Regions/Countries for 2020
- Beauty Industry Recovers Cautiously from the Pandemic Impact
- Global Beauty Sector Percentage YoY Growth: 2016 to 2024
- Active Ingredients for Cosmetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Introduction to Active Ingredients in Cosmetics
- Active Vs. Inactive Ingredients in Skincare Products
- Proven Benefits for Skin and Hair Spur Growth in Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market
- Conditioning Agents Market Leads, Anti-Aging Active Ingredients to Boost Future Growth
- Skin Care: The Largest Application Category
- Developing Markets Poised to Fuel Future Growth
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demand for Cosmetic Products amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Growth in Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market
- Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- A Review of Active Ingredients to Deal with Various Skin Issues
- Trending Ingredients for Skin Care Products
- Thriving Beauty Trends Augmenting Scope of Active Cosmetic Ingredients
- Shift in Beauty Product Trends amid the Pandemic Leads to Development of Innovative Active Ingredients
- Pandemic-Induced Hand Care Products Boosts Demand Novel Active Ingredients
- Growing Use of Beauty & Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunity for Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market
- Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Fuel Demand for Natural Active Ingredients
- Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products: Potential for Growth
- Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Demand for Natural Ingredients for Cosmetic Products Surges amid the Pandemic
- Plant-based Active Ingredients: Rising Use in Formulations of Natural Cosmetic Products
- Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe & Sustainable Active Ingredients for Skin Care
- Increasing Use of UV Filters in Cosmetic and Personal Care Products
- Rising Popularity of Active Cosmetics Ingredients from Marine Sources
- Rising Sales of Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Active Ingredients
- Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference
- Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products
- Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor
- Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
- Cosmeceuticals Receive Boost from Introduction of Lipid Nanoparticles
- Rising Demand for Anti-Pollution Cosmetics Augurs Well for the Anti-Pollution Active Ingredients Market
- Rise in Air Pollution Drives Need for Anti-Pollution Cosmetic Ingredients: Most Polluted Countries Ranked by Average PM2.5 Concentration (in Micrograms per Cubic Meter of Air) for 2021
- Moss Emerges as a Potential Anti-Pollution Active Ingredient
- Anti-Pollution Product Formulations and Choice of Active Ingredients for Products
- Active Hair Care Ingredients Market Help in Protecting Hair against Environmental and Biological Factors
- Organic Active Ingredients for Effective Coverage of Grey Hair
- Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in Cosmetics Industry
- Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient
- Assessing the Effectiveness of Cosmetics with Innovative Multipurpose Active Ingredients
- Popularity of Sun Protection Products Presents Opportunity for Active Ingredients Market
- Global Sun Care Products Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Focus on Developing Cosmetic Active Ingredients to Offer Protection against Blue Light
- Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen Products
- Sunscreen Ingredients Disrupt Hormones
- Mineral Sunscreens vs. Chemical Sunscreens
- Methylisothiazolinone in Sunscreen: A Skin Sensitizer
- With Skin Lightening Product Sales on the Rise, Demand Rises for Active Ingredients Used in Skin Lighteners
- Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening
- Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor
- Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern
- Novel Methods to Push Stability & Bioavailability of Peptides for Cosmetic Applications
- Ceramides: A Highly Hydrating Ingredient in Skin Care
- Active Ingredient Serums and Concentrates: Packing Higher Concentrations of Ingredients to Address Specific Skin Problems
- Macroalgae-Derived Active Ingredients: Potential Role in Cosmetic Formulations
- Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Growth
- Expanscience Unveils Algaenia Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient for Sensitive Skins
- Lessonia Develops Fucoreverse Anti-Aging Ingredient Derived from Brown Algae Compound
- Blue OleOactif: A Plant Oil-Extracted Cosmetic Active Ingredient
- VetivyneT: A Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient with Numerous Beauty Advantages
- Lonza Unveils H2OBioEv Multifunctional Bioacative for Moisturizing and Rejuvenating Skin
- Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth
- Women: An Important Consumer Cluster
- Participation of Women in Workforce & Subsequent Need to Maintain Appearance to Fuel Cosmetics Sales & Drive Gains for Active Ingredients: Women as % of Labor Force by Region (2020)
- Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Urbanization: A Mega Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
