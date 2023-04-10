Global Thermal Analysis Strategic Business Report 2023: Chemical and Material Manufacturing Dominates the Market

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Analysis: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Thermal Analysis estimated at US$575.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$860 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Single-Functionality Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$528.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Thermal Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$86.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
- Instrument Specialists, Inc.
- KEP Technologies Group
- LECO Corporation
- Linseis Messgeraete GmbH
- Mettler-Toledo, LLC
- Nanjing Dazhan Institute of Electromechanical Technology
- NETZSCH-Geratebau GmbH
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Rigaku Corporation
- Shanghai HESON Instrument Technology Co., Ltd.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- TA Instruments
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|271
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$575.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$860 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Thermal Analysis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Analysis
- A Prelude to Thermal Analysis
- Select Applications
- Different Types of Thermal Analyzers
- End-use Sectors
- Global Thermal Analyzer Market Steams Up with Confluence of Favorable Factors
- Differential Scanning Calorimetry Analyzers Set to Witness Growth
- Rising Research Activities in Major End-User Sectors to Drive the Thermal Analysis Market
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Chemical and Material Manufacturing Dominates the Thermal Analyzers Market
- Thermal Analysis Remains Indispensable Technique for Food Production Industry
- Food Qualities Influenced by Changes in Temperature
- Thermal Analytical Techniques for Food Industry
- Stringent Food and Product Safety Regulations Propels the Demand for Thermal Analyzers
- World Food Safety Testing Revenues in US$ Billion: 2011, 2015, 2020(P) & 2025(P)
- Thermal Analysis: An Intriguing Method to Explore Material Behavior in Pharmaceutical Industry
- Healthy Projected Growth in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive the Demand for Thermal Analyzers
- World Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)
- World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)
- Thermal Analysis Enjoys Energetic Spell in Petrochemical Industry for Characterization of Material Properties
- Thermal Analysis Techniques for Petrochemical Industry
- Differential Scanning Calorimetry
- Thermal Gravimetric Analysis
- Rebound of Petrochemical Industry Battered by COVID-19 to Fuel Demand for Thermal Analysis Tools
- Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
- Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020
- Thermal Analyzers Market Spurred by Increasing Production of Crude and Shale Oil
- Thermal Analysis Emerges as Reliable Option to Investigate Carbon Nanomaterials
- Electronics Designers Bet on Thermal Analysis to Achieve Reliable Thermal Designs for Aerospace Electronics
- Leveraging Thermal Analysis for Aerospace Electronics
- Simulation to the Aid of Thermal Analysis in Power Devices
- Evolving Technologies Turn Focus on Thermal Management
- Thermal Management in Real Time
- Chiplets Complicate Thermal Management
- Recent Advances in Thermal Analysis
- Select Innovations & Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbfumm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment