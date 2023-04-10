Global Thermal Analysis Strategic Business Report 2023: Chemical and Material Manufacturing Dominates the Market

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Analysis: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Thermal Analysis estimated at US$575.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$860 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Single-Functionality Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$528.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Thermal Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$86.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Thermal Analysis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Analysis

A Prelude to Thermal Analysis

Select Applications

Different Types of Thermal Analyzers

End-use Sectors

Global Thermal Analyzer Market Steams Up with Confluence of Favorable Factors

Differential Scanning Calorimetry Analyzers Set to Witness Growth

Rising Research Activities in Major End-User Sectors to Drive the Thermal Analysis Market

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Chemical and Material Manufacturing Dominates the Thermal Analyzers Market

Thermal Analysis Remains Indispensable Technique for Food Production Industry

Food Qualities Influenced by Changes in Temperature

Thermal Analytical Techniques for Food Industry

Stringent Food and Product Safety Regulations Propels the Demand for Thermal Analyzers

World Food Safety Testing Revenues in US$ Billion: 2011, 2015, 2020(P) & 2025(P)

Thermal Analysis: An Intriguing Method to Explore Material Behavior in Pharmaceutical Industry

Healthy Projected Growth in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive the Demand for Thermal Analyzers

World Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)

World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)

Thermal Analysis Enjoys Energetic Spell in Petrochemical Industry for Characterization of Material Properties

Thermal Analysis Techniques for Petrochemical Industry

Differential Scanning Calorimetry

Thermal Gravimetric Analysis

Rebound of Petrochemical Industry Battered by COVID-19 to Fuel Demand for Thermal Analysis Tools

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020

Thermal Analyzers Market Spurred by Increasing Production of Crude and Shale Oil

Thermal Analysis Emerges as Reliable Option to Investigate Carbon Nanomaterials

Electronics Designers Bet on Thermal Analysis to Achieve Reliable Thermal Designs for Aerospace Electronics

Leveraging Thermal Analysis for Aerospace Electronics

Simulation to the Aid of Thermal Analysis in Power Devices

Evolving Technologies Turn Focus on Thermal Management

Thermal Management in Real Time

Chiplets Complicate Thermal Management

Recent Advances in Thermal Analysis

Select Innovations & Advancements

