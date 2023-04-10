OpenDrives Named to 2023 CRN® Storage 100 List

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, Inc . , a global provider of enterprise-scale software-defined data storage services and solutions, announced today that it has been named to the Storage 100 list by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company . Selected by CRN editors for pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, OpenDrives is among this year’s list of software-defined storage leaders recognized for on-premises or cloud deployments.

“As more businesses change architectures, cope with heavier workflows and workloads and potentially add AI, the need for simple, centralized software has never been greater,” said Sean Lee, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer at OpenDrives. “OpenDrives is founded on open integration which allows for the same software to manage the data environment across any existing architecture or shift to cloud, hybrid cloud or on-premises infrastructure. Recognition on CRN’s 2023 Storage 100 list validates the strength of our software-defined solutions and our partners who help us deliver them.”

OpenDrives’ single pane of glass software-defined management platform, Atlas Core, serves as the scalable backbone that powers data access, movement and management. Features such as S3 enable Atlas to write to any S3 bucket in the cloud, speeding and simplifying data movement regardless of user or data location. Additionally, an AWS instance places Atlas as a software layer on AWS’ virtualized hardware, creating a fully-managed cloud storage solution virtualized in AWS. A single, scalable licensing model eliminates redundancies while also simplifying data management.

The Open ecosystem of best-in-class technology partners, including EVS, AWS, Signiant, BETSOL and iconik, expands and accelerates OpenDrives’ ability to power performance-enhancing integrations for functions like file transfer to shared caching for applications and faster backup workflows. InterVision Systems, Chesapeake Systems (CHESA), Creative Mobile Solutions Inc. (CMSI), Insight Partners and T2 Computing are among the industry-leading channel partners and resellers bringing OpenDrives’ vendor- and architecture-agnostic solutions to more customers and markets, who equally benefit from the growing Open ecosystem to deploy solutions.

“The channel is so much more than just a sales opportunity; it’s an incredibly valuable network of partners and people – service providers, technologists and integrators – who are cornerstone to OpenDrives resolving pain points through the customer lens,” said Joe Healy, Senior Vice President of Sales at OpenDrives. “No one company can optimize each element of these sophisticated, complex data workflows on their own; the Open ecosystem allows both customers and partners to optimize solutions at every stage of the data lifecycle and drive business outcomes.”

Being named to the Storage 100 list comes amid a significant period of growth for OpenDrives. Former Infinidat, IBM and Dell EMC executive Izhar Sharon joined OpenDrives as CEO in December of 2022. Solutions debuts, including enterprise backup and recovery in partnership with BETSOL, have further expanded the Open ecosystem of integrations. Leading enterprise-scale customers such as Fox Sports, HBO and Spotify rely on OpenDrives for business-critical workflows. At the upcoming NAB Show 2023, April 15-19 in Las Vegas, OpenDrives will debut its latest software-defined solutions .

“CRN’s 2023 Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing modern solutions to customers and solution providers that are built for the future,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2023.”

The CRN Storage 100 list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking for vendors that can support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading portfolios in areas such as data protection, management and resilience; software-defined storage, and storage components. The list will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100 .

To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com . To explore partnership opportunities, email OpenDrives at hello@opendrives.com .

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise-scale, software-defined storage solutions. Founded in 2011 by media and entertainment post-production professionals, OpenDrives is built for the most demanding workflows, from Hollywood to healthcare to enterprise IT, and for businesses large and small. OpenDrives delivers the highly-performant solutions to match individual performance needs, even for the most robust, complex and mission-critical businesses needs, on-premises and into the cloud. OpenDrives is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit opendrives.com .

OpenDrives Press Contact:

Lindsey Henn

OpenDrives PR

l.henn@opendrives.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.