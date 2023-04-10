Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. Announces New Assets, Leadership and Plans For Full Audit

Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. “OTC:(PRTT)” announces the completion of the recent appointment of Ali Yildiz as President and the finalization of the acquisition of Antarax Capital Danismanlik Limited.



With the filing of the new company financials on the OTC Markets website, this completes the initial introduction of an enhanced Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. to our shareholders and the public markets.

The company President Mr. Yildiz has been involved in multiple acquisitions in the past and stated that he is very excited to move forward with Protect Pharmaceutical, Corp and Antarax Limited.

With OTC filings now complete the company intends to interview and find an auditor to complete a full audit. The company had revenues of over 90 million dollars in 2022 and expects to see modest growth in 2023 to both revenue and profitability. Mr Yildiz stated, “As we retain an auditor and move towards our future goals it is our intent to provide regular shareholder updates with our progress.”

About Antarax Limited:

Antarax Capital Danismanlik limited operates a logistics business providing Air, sea and land transportation and customs warehousing and storage for goods in transit. Antarax will provide future updates and details of our operations and expansion goals in future updates with shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.

business@inaiapp.com

+13476928942