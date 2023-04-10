Avid Collaborates with oeksound to Deliver Game-Changing In-Studio Sound Quality to Live Sound

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today announced the integration of oeksound’s Soothe Live mixing plug-in available exclusively on Avid’s VENUE | S6L™ platform, alleviating common challenges and offering greater sound quality for live sound mixing. Designed with unprecedented reliability and response, Soothe Live is trusted by professionals worldwide for its ability to deliver the sound they want for live events night after night, regardless of venue size, layout, or difficult acoustics.



Soothe Live was built to address common problems in mixing live sound, such as overly bright instruments, proximity effect in vocals, muddiness and instrument bleed. It removes extreme harshness, calms unwanted resonances and sibilance, controls bleed from instruments and helps achieve tonal balance across the frequency spectrum. Soothe Live reduces unwanted frequencies in real time, letting engineers focus on delivering extremely high-quality live sound mixes.

“Turning Soothe into a live plug-in has always been our goal, and we’re thrilled that our vision has come to fruition with the Avid VENUE | S6L platform as its host,” said Olli Erik Keskinen, Founder of oeksound. “Together we’ve succeeded in bringing the industry a solution that addresses users’ fundamental challenges in live audio and mixing.”

Ashton Parsons, sound engineer (Cage The Elephant, Disturbed, Alice Cooper, Lil Durk) added, “Soothe for S6L gives me all the help in the world when it comes to taming a cupped vocal, a gnarly guitar amp, an uneven bassist, or just 'soothing' my overall mix. Soothe Live has become indispensable for me.”

Soothe Live was rearchitected to suit the VENUE | S6L live sound environment with an intuitive and responsive user interface optimized for the S6L system. It can also be used in the Pro Tools® environment with an HDX card. Equipped with ultra-low latency and touch screen usability, its parameters have been designed specifically for live mixing and are mapped to favor standard settings and common use cases. Sound engineers can interact with Soothe Live in a way that best fits their workflows, using knobs on the control surface, a mouse, or the touch screen.

“The intelligent nature of the Soothe Live plug-in will no doubt usher in a new era in live sound,” said Robb Allan Sr. Principal Product Manager, Live Sound, Avid. “Its ability to identify problematic resonances and apply forensic reduction without supervision is a game-changer for the live sound industry. We’re excited to continue our work with oeksound and to deliver best-in-class offerings to the live sound community.”

Avid is thrilled to offer all Avid VENUE | S6L owners on a current support contract, a free one year authorization of Soothe Live and will be extending this offer to new S6L users in 2023.

To learn more about Avid VENUE | S6L and the Soothe Live integration, go to https://www.avid.com/products/venue-s6l-system and visit Avid at NAMM Show 2023 (April 13-15, Anaheim) booth 14416 North Hall to see and hear the integration in action.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2023 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, its logo, Avid VENUE | Stage 48, Avid VENUE | S6L, Avid VENUE | Stage 64, Avid VENUE | Stage 32 and Avid VENUE | Local 16 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice. Details are available at www.avid.com/legal/patent-marking.

PR Contacts

Avid

Dave Smith – Americas

david.smith@avid.com

978.502.9607

Avid

Neil Beston – EMEA/ANZ

neil.beston@avid.com

+44 (0) 7770 644 136

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)

avid@rlyl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1379a8c4-f17e-405b-8e9a-2e5d5274b0af