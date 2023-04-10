G.Fast Chipset Market to reach US$ 31 billion and expanding at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2023 to 2032| Persistence Market Research

New York, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The G.Fast chipset market revenues were estimated at US$ 2.1 billion in 2021 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2023 to 2032. By the end of 2032, the G.Fast Chipset Market is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 31 billion , customer premises equipment (CPE) dominates the G.Fast chipset market with a projected CAGR of 27.1% from 2023 to 2032.



The global market for G.Fast chipsets is being driven by the expanding importance of national broadband programs. National broadband strategies support a variety of broadband options to appeal to customers from across various demographics.

The market for G.Fast chipset is being further stimulated by rising interest in high-speed and reliable internet connectivity.

The growing demand for high-speed broadband is being fueled by the increased usage of streaming services. The popularity of over the top (OTT) streaming, online gaming, and other bandwidth-intensive activities push the need for G.Fast chipset solutions.

G.Fast Chipset is viewed as a promising technology to meet the need of transporting data at rates of up to 1 Gbps across short distances.

Key Takeaways from G.Fast Chipset Market (2023 to 2032)

North America G.Fast chipset market size would exceed a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion in 2032.

in 2032. The USA G.Fast chipset market is expected to be worth US$ 10.1 billion by 2032.

by 2032. The United Kingdom G.Fast chipset industry is anticipated to surpass US$ 1.2 billion in 2032.

in 2032. The G.Fast chipset market in South Korea is expected to be worth US$ 1.2 billion by 2032.

Based on end user, the residential category is set to showcase a CAGR of 27.0% from 2022 to 2032.

“The G.Fast chipset market is poised for significant growth in the coming decade, with the USA, the United Kingdom, and South Korea being key players. This is due to the requirement of reliable high-speed network service provisions in these countries. The residential sector is expected to be a key determinant for growth, with a projected CAGR of 27.0% from 2022 to 2032.” – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape: G.Fast Chipset Market

The top market players are constantly thinking of novel ways to deliver high-quality goods, as well as to patent their innovations and goods and broaden their product lines. The players, who presently have a tiny market share, are constantly working to increase their market share in G.Fast Chipset.

For instance,

In December 2021, Industry's First 50G PAM4 DSP chipset was introduced by Marvell Technology, a USA company.

PAM4 digital core from Marvell, a leader in the industry, offers top performance in a variety of applications. The companion IN5662 TIA from Marvell provides exceptional linearity while keeping extremely low noise and power.

Get More Exclusive Insights into G.Fast Chipset Market Study

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the G.Fast chipset market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive market trends in the G.Fast chipset industry. The market is categorized by deployment (customer premises equipment and distribution point units), by end-user (commercial and residential) and region.

