Medical Device Cleaning Market Size to Grow By USD 86.7 Bn by 2032 | North America to Account For 34.6% of Growth

New York, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The medical device cleaning market size is projected to surpass around USD 86.7 billion by 2032 from USD 17.9 billion in 2022, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2032. A medical device is a process to avoid contamination of a healthy individual. Cleaning medical devices can be done through disinfection or sanitization with numerous reagents and chemicals. The requirement for these cleaners is increasing worldwide for veterinary applications and to prevent the indirect transmission of diseases. Various products are available in the market both by offline and online modes of distribution that help maintain the medical devices' cleanliness.

Key Takeaway:

By Device in 2022, the semi-critical device segment has generated a revenue share of 48% in 2022.

in 2022, the has generated a revenue share of in 2022. By Process, the disinfection segment has accounted revenue share of 44% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

the disinfection segment has accounted revenue share of during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By EPA , the intermediate segment held a significant market revenue share in 2022.

, the intermediate segment held a significant market revenue share in 2022. By Application , the surgical instruments segment registers the highest market revenue share during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

, the surgical instruments segment registers the highest market revenue share during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By End-user, the hospitals & clinics segment has dominated the market and is growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

the hospitals & clinics segment has dominated the market and is growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.6% .

the market with the highest revenue share of . Asia-Pacific will grow at a significant CAGR of 24% from 2023-2032.

Some of the generally used cleaners include washer sterilizers and disinfectors. Medical devices and cleaning productises necessary to avoid transmitting any viral and bacterial infection. The increase in the medical device industry is boosted by the increasing number of surgical processes globally.

Factors affecting the growth of the Medical Device Cleaning Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the medical device cleaning market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing surgical procedures : Due to various reasons such as surgeries and road accidents related to old age, increasing surgical procedures is directly influencing the market's growth.

: Due to various reasons such as surgeries and road accidents related to old age, increasing surgical procedures is directly influencing the market's growth. Rising R&D Development proficiencies : Research & Development are being conducted by pharmaceutical companies to integrate advanced technologies in healthcare abilities to drive market growth.

: Research & Development are being conducted by pharmaceutical companies to integrate advanced technologies in healthcare abilities to drive market growth. Growth in government investments in healthcare infrastructure : The increase in investment by the government is set to boost the market growth rate.

: The increase in investment by the government is set to boost the market growth rate. Increasing demand for disinfectant: The rising requirement for disinfectants will likely create a demand for the key market players.

Top Trends in Global Medical Device Cleaning Market

Growing demand in the healthcare industry is increasing the global medical device cleaning market trend. The increasing geriatric population and the rising rates of surgeries due to the increasing occurrence of the disease contribute to market growth. Additionally, with the increasing cases of coronavirus disease, the usage of endoscopes, infusion equipment, stethoscopes, and pulse oximeters are rising globally.

Market Growth

The rising number of surgical processes is the key factor driving the market growth. The key players are engaging in acquisitions and mergers to develop advanced products estimated to fuel market growth. A growing number of public and private hospitals boost the market growth. The rise in focus on advanced disinfection techniques and healthcare expenditure drives the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

The medical device cleaning market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share—the endless number of considered collaborations adopted by the market players to widen their product portfolio. And control abilities are anticipated to be responsible for the greater market revenue share. A significant factor contributing to the rising adoption of sterile practices is the growing use of non-disposable medical devices—additionally, strict government regulations regarding cleaning medical devices and favorable reimbursement policies.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Owing to the rise in government initiatives to promote awareness, increase regional research activities, and increase medical tourism.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 17.9 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 86.7 Billion CAGR (from 2022 to 2032) 17.6% North America Revenue Share 34.6% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 24% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increase investment in research & development, mainly in developing and established nations. Will further open up market growth rate is also being driven by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical organizations' R&D abilities for the addition of cutting-edge technology in healthcare facilities. In addition to the market, the rising accessibility of cutting-edge goods is the way for expansion. The increase in surgical operations is directly influenced by the increase in market development due to various factors such as accidents and surgeries. This has resulted in a rise in the requirement for different medical devices and surgical equipment.

Market Restraints

Lack of cleaning instruments a result in the retention of tissue and blood. These are factors restraining the acceptance among hospital administrations and physicians. In addition, there are concerns about the performance and safety of reprocessed devices. Some of the reprocessing difficulties have characteristics such as narrow lumens and special coatings.

Market Opportunities

The government has increased support, such as accelerated market expansion. Mainly, emerging countries will provide significant market opportunities. The market value is also increasing owing to the rising use of preventive strategies to decrease hospital-acquired illness. During the estimated period, participants in the market may expect a vast range of growth possibilities from developing countries such as India and China. The market value is also increasing owing to the rising use of preventive strategies to decrease hospital-acquired illness.

Report Segmentation of the Medical Device Cleaning Market

Device Insight

The semi-critical segment dominated the medical device cleaning market, holding the most significant revenue share. The use of disposable devices is rising usage of disposable devices and decreasing prices owing to high competition and strict regulatory guidelines—semi-critical devices show mucosal membranes. Endoscopes and dental equipment are some of the surgical instruments of medical devices. By the Central for Disease and Prevention, these devices are essential to be sterilized before, mainly using chemical or heat methods as the incidence of sterilization.

Process Insight

The disinfection segment dominated the medical device cleaning market. This is a significant step in processing critical and semi-critical devices. The disinfectant is mainly divided into fungicidal and bactericidal. Disinfection in association with detergents is primarily used in developing countries where healthcare establishments have complete economic resources.

EPA Insight

The intermediate segment held significant growth in the medical device cleaning market. The rising dominance of HAIs and the spread of infectious diseases are leading to segmental growth. Some of the primary types of intermediate-level disinfectants are bleach and hydrogen-based phenolic.

Application Insight

The surgical instruments segment registers the highest market revenue share. Surgical instrument cleaning uses neutral or near-neutral detergents, providing the best material compatibility profile.

End-User Insight

The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the highest market share growth. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiomyopathy and heart failure has augmented the utilization of medical devices in hospitals and clinics worldwide.

Market Segmentation

By Device

Non-Critical

Semi-Critical

Critical

By Process

Sterilization

Disinfection

Ethylene Dioxide

Cleaning

Automatic Cleaning

Manual Cleaning

By EPA

High Level

Intermediate Level

Low Level

By Application

Surgical Instruments

Endoscopes

Ultrasound Probes

Dental Instruments

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End-users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

Steris plc.

Rhuof Corporation

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Cantel Medical Corporation

Ecolab Inc.

Sklar Corporation

Getinge AB

3 M Company

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Metrex Research, LLC

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Medical Device Cleaning Market

In January 2020, Getinge AB completed the achievement of APPLIKON Biotechnology B.V., a supplier and developer of advanced bioreactor systems for producing antibodies and vaccines for industrialized biotechnology.

In August 2021, Ecolab Healthcare Advanced Design Centre to be capable of cooperating with buyers of medical device manufacturing in infection hindrance solutions for its cutting-edge medical instruments as well as develop inventive solutions for operation centers and hospitals.

