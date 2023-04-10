Vitrified Tiles Market to Capture a CAGR of 5.2% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 7,96,314 Million by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitrified Tiles Market Overview

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “ Vitrified Tiles Market Research Report, by Type Region, and End-Use - Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for Vitrified Tiles is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 5.2%. The reports anticipate the market acquiring a valuation of around USD 7,96,314 Million by the end of 2030. As per the reports, the market was worth around USD 471.9 billion in 2020.

Market Scope

Vitrified tiles market has exhibited tremendous development in the last few years. The main aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the rapid expansion in the construction industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for luxury flooring tiles is also considered one of the crucial parameters supporting the expansion of the global market. Moreover, the factors such as high demand for residential & non-residential structures, flooring alternatives to marble & granite, and growing disposable income of people are also projected to boost the market share over the coming years.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Vitrified Tiles includes players such as:

Ceramica Carmelo Fior Ltda. (Brazil)

ABK IndustrieCeramicheSpA (Italy)

Lamosa Group (Mexico)

ALTAECO S.p.A. (Italy)

Mohawk Industries Inc. (U.S)

PT ArwanaCitramuliaTbk (Indonesia)

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics (UAE)

Asian Granito India Ltd. (India)

Siam Cement Group (Thailand)

Among others.





Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for Vitrified tiles has displayed massive development in recent times. The main aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the rise in demand for tiles with the greater textural appeal, simplicity of installation, and durability. Furthermore, advanced printing technologies such as 3D printing, anti-microbial glazing technology, water jet technology, and digital printing are also likely to impact the market performance over the coming years positively.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may impede the market's growth. The primary parameter restricting the market's growth is the labor shortages occurred by the ongoing COVID-19 issue. Furthermore, the lack of raw materials is also anticipated to restrict the market's growth over the assessment era. Moreover, fluctuating raw material prices are also anticipated to limit growth over the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries, along with all industrial operations. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across most regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of most industrial operations, the Vitrified Tiles market experienced many sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.



Segment Analysis

Among all the applications, the glazed body vitrified tile segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global market for vitrified tiles over the assessment era. The main aspect supporting the growth of the segment is its excellent durability. Furthermore, the elegant looks offered by these tiles are anticipated to boost the segment's performance over the coming years.

Among all the end-users, the residential sector is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for vitrified tiles over the assessment era. The main aspect supporting the development of the segment is the rising population across the globe. Furthermore, the rapidly growing disposable income of people world is also projected to influence the segment's development over the review timeframe positively.

Regional Analysis

The global Vitrified Tiles market is analyzed across five major geographies: North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The MRFR analysis reports suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to showcase the maximum expansion across the global market for Vitrified Tiles over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the significant growth in the building sector. Furthermore, the exponential growth in the population coupled with the falling borrowing rates across several regions are also projected to impact the development of the regional market positively. Moreover, the aspects such as enhanced demand for luxury floors along with the increased income from economic expansion are also anticipated to cause a surge in the performance of the regional market over the coming years.

Given the rapid growth of infrastructure development projects, the North American and European regional markets for vitrified tiles are also projected to showcase substantial development over the coming years.



