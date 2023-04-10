Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies TAL Education Group (TAL) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired TAL American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) between June 14, 2022 and March 14, 2023, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tal.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was still providing K9 Academic AST Services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in TAL you have until May 30, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

