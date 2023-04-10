Burnham Nationwide Expands – Opens New Satellite Office in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnham Nationwide, a leading provider of permit expediting services and building code consulting, is proud to announce the opening of a new satellite office in Dallas, Texas. This expansion is in response to the increasing demand for our core services in the Dallas area and will enable us to better serve our clients throughout the region.



Burnham Nationwide

Located at 1920 McKinney Ave., Suite 700, the office is conveniently located in the Uptown neighborhood and just 10 minutes from Dallas' new $14M Building Permits Center. Headed up by Marty Brown, the office will provide a full range of services to our clients, including building permit applications, zoning process compliance, site plan reviews, registration and coordination, ROW/Encroachment permits and city licenses.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with our clients to provide best practice solutions for the most complicated building code issues, ensuring that the fundamental requirements for life safety, health, and welfare are always achieved," notes Brown.

In addition to the Dallas office, Burnham Nationwide has offices in Chicago, New York, Orlando, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Jose.

"Expanding our presence in Texas with the opening of our new satellite office in Dallas is an exciting opportunity," said Burnham Nationwide CEO, Carson Kyhl. "Our goal is to provide clients with exceptional service and expertise, and special experience for every client and every project, every time. This expansion will allow us to do just that."

About Burnham Nationwide

Burnham Nationwide works in over 3,000 cities across the United States and our clients include Fortune 500 companies and some of the nation’s premier development firms. We offer a systematic, professional approach that streamlines and navigates the complex planning, submission, and approval process so that you don’t have to. With over 30 years of experience in the construction industry, we the trusted resource for every client and every project. Having obtained well over 100,000 permits nationwide, we have the experience necessary to help with all your permitting needs. Our people, our dedication and our passion truly set us apart from the competition. At Burnham we are committed to “simply getting it done”.

For more information on Burnham Nationwide and our services, please visit our website at www.burnhamnationwide.com. Contact our Dallas office at 214.997.0626 or dallas@burnhamnationwide to speak with one of our experienced consultants.

