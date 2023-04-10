Management Group Purchases DLTx ASA Filecoin Cloud Mining Subsidiaries

San Juan, Puerto Rico, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLTnext, LLC (“DLTnext”), a NewCo formed by current and former members of management of the Norwegian publicly-listed DLTx ASA (“ASA”, Oslo Bors: DLTX.OL), has acquired the Filecoin cloud storage and Bitcoin mining subsidiaries from the ASA. DLTnext is a privately-held web3 services company based in Puerto Rico. DLTnext has taken over the acquired businesses as of April 9, 2023, and intends to realign the businesses to achieve profitability.



DLTnext will assume the DLTx brand and full ownership of the mark once ASA changes its name as per an upcoming shareholder vote.

For further information about DLTx email: information@dltx.com, visit www.dltx.com, and follow “joinDLTx” on Twitter & Instagram.



