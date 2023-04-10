Endonovo Announces Partnership with Santana Lead Singer Andy Vargas

Los Angeles, CA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCQB: ENDV) -- a pioneer in bioelectronic medical devices -- announced today its partnership with world-renowned musician and philanthropist, Andy Vargas, and his wife, Nicole Vargas, to promote its innovative non-opioid pain relief technology, SofPulse® PEMF (Pulsed Electro Magnetic Frequency) device.



The partnership with Vargas will provide the Company with peer-to-peer and referral marketing reviews of SofPulse® aimed at reaching patients and consumers worldwide who suffer from pain and opioid addiction.

Vargas’ influence and dedication in the musical industry is the embodiment of the type of social, online, affiliate marketer and influencer Endonovo is partnering with to further their direct to consumer sales and marketing efforts.

Santana and Current Career Highlights

Over the past two decades, Vargas has served as lead singer for the rock band Santana. Additionally, he has career accomplishments that include: founding the Andy Vargas Foundation (AVF) to assist disadvantaged youth’s entering the music industry and co-founding Latino music label Malaspalabras Records with entertainment icon, George Lopez.

Andy’s energy and excitement are a crucial contribution to the success of Santana’s multi-year residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas and scheduled tours where they celebrate Santana's career-spanning hits from yesterday to today and tomorrow.

Vargas, as a musical icon in his own right, has worked and recorded with music industry legends such as Patti Labelle, Enrique Iglesias, The Black-Eyed Peas and Herby Hancock. Throughout his musical career he has represented the future of music creativity and industry intellect for the next generation. As a big believer in the healing power of music, he is constantly looking for ways to help musicians that struggle with physical and emotional challenges that may hinder their performance and career longevity.

Latino Based Music Company

Malaspalabras Records (MPR), a record label and cultural movement, was co-founded by legendary comedian and performer George Lopez and Vargas. The music label was developed through the help of 800 Pound Gorilla Records and Warner Music to help artists keep ownership of their music and take a step beyond the ordinary label distribution model by infusing their launches with creative, organized and influential digital marketing strategies.

Andy Vargas Foundation (AVF)

In 2015, Vargas founded The Andy Vargas Foundation (AVF), a non-profit organization that inspires, educates, and mentors underserved youth who aspire to have a career in the music industry. The AVF provides free community programs-- including a Music Conservatory, Music Composition & Production Academy-- and college scholarships. Endonovo, through its partnership with Vargas, can support the AVF mission and values through philanthropic initiatives and donations to foundation members facing invasive surgeries.

“Our association with Vargas allows Endonovo to work with AVF to not only promote the SofPulse® device, but to also support music education and underserved youth,” according to Ira Weisberg, Endonovo’s Medical Division President.

Weisberg also said: “ Vargas' deep ties to the music industry and his commitment to philanthropy, represent a unique opportunity for Endonovo to collaborate with him to spread the word about the benefits of SofPulse® and make a positive impact in communities around the world.”

SofPulse® Direct to Consumer Initiatives

Endonovo’s Medical Division is actively developing a robust telehealth platform to support SofPulse® direct to consumer sales and marketing initiatives. Vargas, with deep ties through social media and other online reviews, is a valuable online influencer to reach fans, patients and consumers in all walks of life that are suffering from pain and opioid addiction.

Weisberg concluded: "We are honored to add Andy Vargas and his wife, Nicole, as brand endorsers and social media influencers of our SofPulse® device. Our partnership with Andy reflects Endonovo's commitment to advancing bioelectronic medicine and improving the quality of life for individuals across various industries, including the music industry. With this collaboration, Endonovo aims to showcase the efficacy and benefits of PEMF therapy for music performance and recovery.”

SofPulse® New Brand Ambassador

The announcement of Andy Vargas as a global brand ambassador for the company’s line of non-invasive pain and inflammation reduction treatments will allow him to bring awareness of the benefits of PEMF therapy to fans, business associates and consumers through the music industry and other social media outlets. Vargas plans to use SofPulse® to recover from musical performances and to improve his mental and physical recovery from his personal training and workouts as a kickboxer.

“My sobriety is one of the most important aspects of my life,” Vargas often says. He continued: “SofPulse® PEMF device checks all the boxes I believe in. A reduction in opioid use will benefit the entire world. As an avid kickboxer, I look forward to exploring how Sofpulse® can benefit my knees and recovery from training. See: #teamsofpulse,” commented Vargas.

Vargas’s wife, Nicole, was also added as a brand ambassador for Sofpulse®. Nicole is a personal trainer and nutrition coach certified through The National Academy of Sports Medicine. As a go-to fitness and wellness coach with experience and education in holistic living, fitness, and recovery; her passion is to help clients become mentally and physically fit and creating a healthy lifestyle.

Nicole commented: “I am very excited to share my journey with everyone by providing them with my experiences using Sofpluse®. See: #sharemyjourney.”

