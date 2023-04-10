Rising Trend of Miniaturization to Steer Flip Chip Technology Market Past US$ 47.6 Billion by 2032, Persistence Market Research

New York, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Flip Chip Technology Market size is set to rise from US$ 31.3 billion in 2022 to US$ 47.6 billion by 2032. Over the next ten years, global flip chip technology demand will surge at 4.3% CAGR. This will result in an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 16.3 billion.



Demand remains especially high for copper pillar bumping. This is due to various advantages that this wafer bumping technology offers. The target segment is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Growing applications of flip chip technology across industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, medical devices, telecommunications, etc. is driving the global market.

Another key factor that will fuel flip chip technology demand is the growing popularity of miniaturization. For making compact electronic devices, manufacturers required small and high-performance components. Development of these compact components is made possible by flip-chip technology.

As compared to other traditional packaging technologies, flip chip technologies offer higher performance, smaller device footprint, higher packaging density, and lower packaging profile. Thanks to these advantages, demand for flip chip technology will rise at a steady pace.

Similarly, increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) and other smart technologies will boost the market. Further, rising awareness about the benefits of flip chip technology over other packaging technologies will support market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Flip Chip Technology Market Report:

Global demand for flip chip technology is likely to increase at 4.3% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. By wafer bumping process, copper pillar segment will expand at 4.2% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. Based on product, memory segment is forecast to progress at 4.1% CAGR over the next ten years.

over the next ten years. China flip chip technology market size will reach around US$ 12.2 billion by 2032.

The USA flip chip technology industry is set to cross a valuation of US$ 7.1 billion by 2032.

by 2032. South Korea market is likely to thrive at 4.7% CAGR over the projection period.

over the projection period. The United Kingdom market value will reach US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2032.

“Shifting preference towards advanced packaging technologies will boost the global market. Further, growing awareness about the benefits of flip chip technology will create elevate demand.” Says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Who is Winning?

Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Intel Corp., ASE Group, DXP Enterprises, Amkor Technology, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, Silicon ware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. and Temasek are few of the leading players operating in the flip chip technology market.

Development of new technologies to meet complicated packaging tasks remains a key strategy of companies. Various players are also adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their presence.

More Insights Available:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Flip Chip Technology Market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the flip chip technology market based on

Wafer bumping process (copper pillar, lead-free, tin/lead eutectic solder, and gold stud+ plated solder),

(copper pillar, lead-free, tin/lead eutectic solder, and gold stud+ plated solder), Packaging technology (2D IC, 2.5D IC, and 3D IC),

(2D IC, 2.5D IC, and 3D IC), Packaging type (FC BGA, FC PGA, FC LGA, FC QFN, FC SiP, and FC CSP),

(FC BGA, FC PGA, FC LGA, FC QFN, FC SiP, and FC CSP), Product (memory, LED, CMOS image sensor, RF, analog, mixed signal, and power IC, CPU, SoC, and GPU),

(memory, LED, CMOS image sensor, RF, analog, mixed signal, and power IC, CPU, SoC, and GPU), Application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, industrial sector, medical devices, smart technologies, and military and aerospace)

(consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, industrial sector, medical devices, smart technologies, and military and aerospace) across various regions.

About the Semiconductor and Electronics Division at Persistence Market Research (PMR)

Persistence Market Research's highly experienced semiconductor and electronics team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

