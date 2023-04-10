Big Deal Burger Celebrates National Grilled Cheese Day

Dallas, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When you're searching for the perfect way to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day, look no further than Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s virtual burger concept, Big Deal Burger.

What better way to cure your cravings than with the Double Royale Grilled Cheese – A double cheeseburger served between two grilled cheese sandwiches, topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, yellow onion, pickles, and Big Deal sauce. Now that’s a cheesy big deal.

On Wednesday, April 12th for National Grilled Cheese Day, the burger concept will be offering their guests a FREE Big Yellow cup with a purchase of a Double Royale Grilled Cheese using code GCDAY23. The offer can be placed and redeemed on bigdealburgerco.com or the Big Deal Burger App.

Big Deal Burger has an amazing lineup of mouthwatering burgers featuring bold and unique flavor combinations including:

Dad Bod Burger – A double burger served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with slow smoked brisket, crumbled blue cheese, sweet grilled onions, blue cheese dressing, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato. The Nunchuck Norris Cheeseburger – A single cheeseburger served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with smoked brisket, sliced polish sausage, crispy onion tanglers, barbecue sauce and mayo. El Fuego – a double burger served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with smoked brisket, spicy jalapeño cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, and crispy onion tanglers.

“At Dickey’s and Big Deal Burger, we love celebrating holidays and National Grilled Cheese Day is a winner,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We hope our guests will enjoy one of our delicious, innovative burgers and take on the challenge of finishing a Double Royale Grilled Cheese.”

Satisfy your cravings by ordering delicious burgers from Big Deal Burger today, either through our online platform or app, and enjoy free delivery or carryout. To discover more about our offerings or locate the closest Big Deal Burger restaurant to you, please visit bigdealburgerco.com.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment