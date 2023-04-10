Superfoods Market to Touch USD 233.2 Billion by 2030 as Consumers Becoming Increasingly Health-Conscious and Looking for Foods Providing Range of Health Benefits | By SNS Insider

Pune, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Superfoods Market was valued at USD 134.54 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 233.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.12% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Superfoods are nutrient-dense foods that are considered to be particularly beneficial for overall health and well-being. These foods are typically rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other beneficial compounds that have been linked to a range of health benefits, including improved immune function, reduced inflammation, and lower risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Market Analysis



The growth of e-commerce and online retailing has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of superfoods from different regions of the world. This has also led to an increase in demand for exotic and rare superfoods. In addition, the food and beverage industry is investing heavily in research and development of new superfoods and innovative products to meet the changing consumer preferences and increase market share, which is expected to further drive the growth of the superfoods market. Additionally, there is a rising trend of clean label and natural products, which has also contributed to the growth of the market.

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on the market depend on a number of factors, such as the severity and duration of the recession, consumer behavior during the recession, and the availability and cost of raw materials. Despite these potential challenges, the market may still see continued growth during a recession. This is because the trend towards healthier eating and a focus on preventative health measures is expected to persist in the long-term, even in the face of economic uncertainty.

Key Regional Development

The superfoods market in North America is poised for significant growth in the coming years. With the increasing demand for healthier food options, the market is expected to witness a surge in new product launches and technological advancements. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek out functional foods that offer a range of health benefits, the market for superfoods in North America is likely to continue its upward trajectory.

Key Takeaway from Superfoods Market Study

The beverage segment is expected to continue its dominance in the market, as more companies focus on developing new and innovative superfood-based drinks to meet the growing demand of health-conscious consumers.

The fruits and vegetables segment is expected to continue their dominance in the market due to their high nutritional content, numerous health benefits, and versatility. As more consumers become aware of the importance of incorporating superfoods in their diet, the demand for fruits and vegetables is likely to grow even further.

Recent Developments Related to Superfoods Market

The Healing Company, a well-known health and wellness brand, has recently made a strategic acquisition by purchasing Your Super, a leading superfoods brand. This acquisition has further strengthened The Healing Company's position in the health food market and expanded its product offerings to include more superfoods. With this acquisition, The Healing Company is expected to leverage Your Super's expertise in the superfood industry to enhance their product development and expand their market reach.

Supreem Pharma, a renowned name in the pharmaceutical industry, has recently launched a new brand of healthy superfoods called Supreem Superfoods. The brand aims to provide consumers with natural and nutrient-dense food options that promote overall health and wellness.

