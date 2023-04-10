Free Interior Design Services, Mattresses And More Available In Davenport

Davenport, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

The Davenport, Iowa branch of La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor is inviting the community to make use of the company's specialized interior design services. La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor has established themselves as one of the best locations for anyone looking to buy recliners, tables, or other pieces of furniture across the United States.

Tonia Noordt from La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor in Davenport says, “It’s not enough that you buy the best quality furniture for your home, you also want it to be arranged and displayed in an eye-pleasing manner. We are pleased to say that La-Z-Boy now offers free design services for anyone who wants to create a space that they’ll love. With the help of our talented team of interior designers, you can get the room of your dreams — and have fun creating it.”

The interior design process, with La-Z-Boy, is meant to be simple and straightforward. Homeowners start with a free consultation with a La-Z-Boy Interior Designer. This can happen either in-store at La-Z-Boy’s Davenport location, at home or virtually, according to the customer’s preferences. During this process, the interior designer will help the homeowners come up with a custom room plan that reflects their personal style, wants and budget.

Once the initial consultation is complete, homeowners will have an opportunity to go over swatches, wood finishes and 3D renderings of their new room so that they can better visualize their space. Once the first mockups are approved and they have decided on the final touches, La-Z-Boy’s designs will take care of everything else, including ordering, setup and reveal.

What customers have come to appreciate most about these interior design services may be the fact that they are all free. Typically, homeowners would have to find and hire a professional interior designer. Here, all of the planning, presentation and coordinating services that would normally require payment to a professional interior designer are offered 100% free from La-Z-Boy. The only items homeowners will be paying for are their La-Z-Boy furniture and any delivery charges incurred.

Noordt says, “We have always prioritized creating beautiful pieces of furniture that elevate our customers’ homes. Now, with our free interior design services, we are taking the initiative to ensure that every one of our customers can have the ideal home they want, with each of their spaces designed exactly as they would want it. Our interior designers are just here to help, and the final look will always be an expression of the homeowner’s individuality and personality.”

The company’s designers are experts in their craft, and will listen to the homeowners’ needs and aspirations right from the start. La-Z-Boy assures that their team will work right alongside each and every homeowner, offering suggestions based on their specific budget and their extensive knowledge of La-Z-Boy products. Additionally, the designers understand the importance of integrating existing furniture, accessories and artwork into the new look. To this end, they will offer designs that bring together old and new for results that showcase each homeowner’s individual taste and style. At the end of the day, the customer will always have the final say, and nothing is committed without the homeowner’s stamp of approval.

The company’s interior design services complement the full range of great-looking, comfortable furniture that is designed to help customers create the right look, ultimately establishing the home of their dreams. La-Z-Boy’s sofas, sectionals, chairs, recliners and more come in a variety of styles and are customizable to match each customer’s unique look. The highest quality construction and craftsmanship, combined with professional design services help customers bring their vision to life so they can feel confident and live life comfortably.

The company’s high quality furniture and stellar customer service has earned La-Z-Boy Davenport a high rating from over 1,000 reviews. Paula Connell writes, “La-Z-Boy has been a wonderful resource for us since relocating to the Quad Cities! The store always looks so nice and offers lots of options. All of their staff are very welcoming. We especially like dealing with Erica and Katie! They have helped us so much both in the store and in our home. They both have a good eye and are quick to pick up on our preferences. They are helpful and supportive, yet not pushy. I love shopping at your store!”

Anyone who wants to learn more about La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor in Davenport should visit the company’s official website for more information. Homeowners looking for quality furniture can also visit their store location at 4775 Elmore Ave, Davenport, IA, 52807. Tonia Noordt encourages interested parties to get in touch with her via email or phone. The Davenport furniture store also maintains a social media presence on Facebook.

###

For more information about La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor, contact the company here:



La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor

Tonia Noordt

(563) 355-7801

storemgr@lazboydav.com

4775 Elmore Ave

Davenport, IA 52807