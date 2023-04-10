Christy Sports Announces Kickoff to Patio Days 2023 Event with Discounts Up to 30% off All Patio Furniture

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer helping people #stepoutside, announces the kickoff of its annual Patio Days event starting on April 14 through May 7, 2023. The sale event is available in select stores only, including nine Christy Sports Front Range Patio Showrooms in the Denver area and Leisure Living in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Patio Days event provides the best selection at guaranteed low prices along with the white glove delivery service Christy Sports and Leisure Living are known for.



Christy Sports and Leisure Living carry a timeless selection of quality outdoor furniture chosen to withstand the unique outdoor conditions along the Rocky Mountains. “From durable fabrics that resist stains and fading to sturdy materials that will look good year after year, we take pride in knowing each product delivers on the quality our customers have come to expect from the Christy Sports brand,” says Lindsay Kenison, Associate Category Merchandise Manager of Patio Furniture for Christy Sports.

The Patio Days event at Christy Sports locations along the Front Range of Colorado gives guests access to exclusive discounts including:

$600 off Lucia 6pc deep seating sofa set

30% off all protective covers with furniture purchase

Market umbrellas starting at $148

$500 off Madison 7pc dining set

Additional 10% off all custom orders



Leisure Living, part of the Christy Sports Family, is Salt Lake City’s premier outdoor furniture store and provides an outstanding selection of quality outdoor furniture with customer service to match and will offer similar discounts for Patio Days. “Oftentimes, the outdoor space is simply an extension of the inside of a home, so we want the furniture to feel aligned with how they use the space,” says Michelle McDonald-Ross, Associate Category Merchandise Manager at Leisure Living. “These early spring sales offer our customers the ability to take advantage of their outdoor space all season long.”

The Patio Days event at Leisure Living features these exclusive offers available only during the event:

$600 off the Lucia 6pc deep seating sofa set

30% all protective covers with furniture purchase

Market umbrellas starting at $398

$500 off Riviera 10pc dining set with an extension table

Additional 10% off all custom orders



Christy Sports and Leisure Living have hundreds of patio sets in stock and available for delivery so guests can begin enjoying their outdoor spaces right away. April is the ideal time to take advantage of the best selection of the year at a great early season discount.

For more information about Patio Days visit, https://www.christysports.com/outdoor-living/patio-showrooms.html. To shop the event, stop into one of the Christy Sports Front Range stores in Arvada, Boulder, Cherry Creek, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Lakewood/Golden, Littleton or Park Meadows/Centennial; or Leisure Living in Salt Lake City.

Media Inquiries:

Rachel Weber

rachel@commodditiesinc.com

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

