Lawsuit Alert: Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) between March 2021 and March 2023 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP).

Investors, with losses in excess of $100,000 with shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) purchased between March 10, 2021, and March 16, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 19, 2023. Those NYSE: TUP investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 20, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by a NYSE: TUP investor over alleged Securities Laws violations by Tupperware Brands Corporation. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Tupperware Brands Corporation did not disclose its serious issues with internal controls, that Tupperware’s financial statements, from its 2020 Annual Report to the present, included misstatements, particularly as it related to the Company’s accounting for income taxes, that as a result, Tupperware Brands Corporation would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



