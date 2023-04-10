Liquid Handling System Market Size to Reach USD 6.26 Billion by 2030 - Rising Capital Investments in Drug Development & Advancements in Genomics to Bolster Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global liquid handling market is expected to grow from USD 4.02 billion in 2021 to USD 6.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Download Free Sample Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12871



The industrial growth in the pharma-biotech sector and increasing research & development activities for novel drug innovation & biotechnology research are anticipated to expand the demand for the liquid handling enterprise during the projection period. Moreover, the significant R&D expenditure by biopharma firms and the increasing focus on data accuracy & precision are also helping to propel market growth. However, the slow adoption of automation among small and medium-sized laboratories and the pricing limitations restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand for high throughput screening and the growing genomics & proteomics research is an opportunity for market growth. Also, the market growth challenges are the infrastructure and other barriers in developing markets and the possibility of automated system mistakes.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global liquid handling market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (230 Pages) on Liquid Handling Market: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/liquid-handling-market-12871



Market Growth & Trends



The growth of the liquid handling market is driven by the increasing life science research & supported by a favorable funding scenario. Moreover, the market growth trend is the growing demand for automated liquid handling in drug discovery. Further, the rising deployment of liquid handling in research activities & drug discoveries to improve efficiency while improving the precision of procedures are helping the market growth. Drug manufacturers are also increasingly adopting liquid handling to enhance productivity due to ever-rising competition, further boosting industry growth. As liquid handling simplifies the applications & creation of complex multi-parameter experiments to improve time efficiency, researchers increasingly deploy them. In addition, they automate different tedious & monotonous manual processes to strengthen the focus of researchers on progressive applications, which is providing further impetus to the market growth. However, the expansion in the number of investments by pharma institutions in drug development is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. Also, the evolution of drug discoveries and the increasing demand for personalized medicines is surging the adoption of liquid handling to permit the utilization of high-throughput technologies. Progress in liquid handling is raising the operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and efficient deployment of reagents, further supporting market growth. Moreover, utilizing liquid handling eliminates problems such as surface bonding, surface tension, the high consistency of liquids, and foaming to improve the accuracy of experiments, which is anticipated to drive market growth in forthcoming years.



Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12871/single



Report coverage & details:



Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 6.26 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.04% Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The growing development of advanced research laboratories: Key Market Drivers The increasing demand for the development of novel therapeutics & personalized medication.

Key Findings



• In 2021, the pipettes segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 20.26% and market revenue of 0.81 billion.



The product split segment is divided into microplate reagent dispensers, burettes, pipettes, microplate washers, consumables, software, liquid handling workstations, and others. In 2021, the pipettes segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 20.26% and market revenue of 0.81 billion. This growth is attributed to their broad applications. These are employed in various experimental methods in medical science, molecular biology (biotechnology), chemistry, experiments in natural science in general, analysis of food & chemicals, food safety inspections, and clinical examinations.



• In 2021, the automated liquid handling systems segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.21% and revenue of 1.65 billion.



The type split segment is divided into automated liquid handling systems, electronic liquid handling systems, and manual liquid handling systems. In 2021, the automated liquid handling systems segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.21% and revenue of 1.65 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasingly rapid progress in research activities in life sciences & genomics.



• In 2021, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27.12% and market revenue of 1.09 billion.



The end-user split segment comprises hospital & diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic institutes, research institutes, and others. In 2021, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27.12% and market revenue of 1.09 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing application & use of ALH systems to bring out high throughput screening in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology enterprise.



• In 2021, the drug discovery segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 25.18% and market revenue of 1.01 billion.



The application split segment comprises proteomics, drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics, and others. In 2021, the drug discovery segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 25.18% and market revenue of 1.01 billion. This growth is attributed to rising healthcare expenditure.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Liquid Handling Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region occurred as the largest market for the global liquid handling industry, with a market share of 48.34% and a market value of around 1.94 billion in 2021. North America currently dominates the liquid handling market due to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders. Also, the introduction of different favorable government industries and the increase in the number of R&D activities in the field of genetics are helping to drive market growth in this region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 6.03% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the R&D of new pharmaceutical products.



Key players operating in the global liquid handling market are:



• Danaher Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Eppendorf AG

• Gilson Incorporated

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• QIAGEN

• Sartorius AG

• Tecan Group Ltd.

• Brooks Automation Inc.

• SPT Labtech Ltd.

• Hamilton Company

• Metrohm A.G.

• Greiner Bio-One international GMBH

• Corning Incorporated

• Integra Biosciences Ltd.

• HiTec Zang GMBH

• Gardner Denver

• Hudson Robotics

• TOMTEC

• Endress+Hauser

• Brand GmbH & Co. KG

• Orochem Technologies Inc.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global liquid handling market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Liquid Handling Market by Product Split:



• Microplate Reagent Dispensers

• Burettes

• Pipettes

• Microplate Washers

• Consumables

• Software

• Liquid Handling Workstations

• Other



Global Liquid Handling Market by Type Split:



• Automated Liquid Handling Systems

• Electronic Liquid Handling Systems

• Manual Liquid Handling Systems



Global Liquid Handling Market by End-User Split:



• Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Academic Institutes

• Research Institutes

• Others



Global Liquid Handling Market by Application Split:



• Proteomics

• Drug Discovery

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Genomics

• Others



Enquire Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12871



About the report:



The global liquid handling market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com