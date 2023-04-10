ZSFab Announces Second Clinical Use of the ZSFab Cervical Interbody System for ACDF

WALTHAM, Mass., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZSFab, Inc., a 3D-printing medical device company, is pleased to announce that their second case in the country last week was completed by Dr. Jeffrey Moore, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Dr. Moore performed a 3-level ACDF procedure with theZSFab Cervical Interbody System at The Surgical Hospital of Oklahoma. This was the second case in the state of Oklahoma and ZSFab is proud to have Dr. Moore on the Advisory Board, where his expertise will help guide the development of the best products. Dr. Moore will also be working with Dr. Fernando Villamil on designing ZSFab’s stand-alone cervical cage.



The ZSFab Cervical Interbody System features an additively manufactured porous titanium implant with an optimized triply periodic minimal surface (TPMS) lattice structure, providing reduced subsidence and improved stress distribution. Additionally, the ZSFab cervical implant has rigid teeth on the inferior and superior surfaces to resist migration after insertion as well as to maximize contact surface area with the vertebral endplates. The interbody device is available in a multitude of sizes for ACDF.

Dr. Moore received his bachelor's degree from Duke University and his Doctor of Medicine at Rutgers University. He completed his residency training in orthopedic surgery at Seton Hall/St. Joseph's, followed by a spine surgery fellowship at the prestigious University of Pittsburg Medical Center. Dr. Moore furthered his training with an advanced fellowship in lateral surgery (PTP) in California with several world-renowned surgeons.

About ZSFab

ZSFab is a Greater Boston, Massachusetts based spine and orthopaedic devices company, founded in 2017, that designs, additively manufactures, and markets products for spine and orthopaedic surgery. ZSFab is developing unique, high-performing solutions that integrate their software tools, advanced modeling and optimization methods, and 3D-printing technology. For more information, please visit www.zsfab.com.

Contact:

David Ma

info@zsfab.com

+1 617-468-8665